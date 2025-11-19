BCE to participate in the Desjardins Toronto Conference

Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will speak at the Desjardins Toronto Conference on Monday, November 24, 2025 at 1:15 pm eastern.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.  

About BCE

BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

_______________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
krishna.somers@bell.ca

SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2025/19/c8531.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bell CanadaBCE:CATSX:BCE
BCE:CA
