BCE to host Investor Day on October 14

 BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold an Investor Day in Toronto on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 beginning at 8:30 am ET .

The event will include presentations from BCE's Senior Executive leadership team outlining the company's strategic priorities, capital markets strategy and financial outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on BCE.ca . Following the event, a webcast replay and transcript will be available.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company, 1 leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca .

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

