BCE Q2 2026 results to be announced August 6

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will hold its second-quarter 2026 results conference call with the financial community on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:00 am eastern.
Participants will include Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer. Media are welcome to participate on a listen-only basis.
To participate, please dial toll-free 1-800-990-2777 or 416-885-9085. You will be asked to enter the Conference ID 63768#. A replay will be available until midnight on September 6, 2026 by dialing 1-888-660-6264 or 289-819-1325 and entering passcode 63768#.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on BCE's website.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
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SOURCE BCE Inc.