Battlefield 6 - the Ultimate All-Out Warfare Experience Launches Today

THE BATTLE BEGINS ON PLAYSTATION 5, PC AND XBOX
Join the Fight across Exhilarating Multiplayer Maps and Modes, a Globe-Trotting Single Player Campaign, and Much More.
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Battlefield Studios have launched Battlefield 6™, the ultimate all-out warfare experience. Battlefield 6 takes the fight to an unprecedented level, with brand new multiplayer modes, a thrilling blockbuster Single Player campaign, the return of Portal offering powerful creator tools, and a host of enhancements that have created a remarkable sandbox where every fight, vehicle, and strategy leads to victory. Battlefield 6 is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam™, EA App, Epic Games Store).
The year is 2027, and the world is on the edge of chaos. The once unshakeable NATO alliance is crumbling, its foundations cracked by distrust and uncertainty. Financial instability, proxy wars, and political disputes have left some countries adrift in a sea of geopolitical turmoil. Amidst this chaos, a formidable force emerges - Pax Armata - A massive private military corporation unafraid to cross lines, with deep pockets and the latest tech seizes the opportunity to step into the power vacuum.
Multiplayer is more varied than ever, packed with an incredible breadth of modes and content. Players battle across richly detailed and destructive maps, including fighting through Tajikistan's glorious mountains in Liberation Peak, in an intense stand-off underneath Manhattan Bridge and across dangerous construction sites on the outskirts of Cairo in New Sobek City. Plus six other maps, which also take mass destruction on a global scale.
Fan favorite multiplayer modes return in Battlefield 6 , with classic all-out warfare modes, Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush returning, as players battle across a chaotic and destructive sandbox, utilizing every weapon, vehicle and even the environment to their advantage. These modes are joined by Escalation, a brand new way to engage with this genre defining gameplay. In addition to all-out warfare, Battlefield 6 includes a selection of modes inspired by shooter staples that are infused with Battlefield's DNA that brings our genre-defining destruction and new levels of tactical play to Team Deathmatch, Squad Deathmatch, Domination and King of the Hill.
"This is the moment we've all been waiting for: the new era of ultimate all-out warfare is here and on behalf of Battlefield Studios, we couldn't be more excited for you to join the fight," said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield . "With Battlefield 6 , we set out to raise the series to new heights with intense combat powered by world-class gunplay, epic warfare featuring a new tactical take on the series' trademark awe-inspiring destruction, and the incredible player freedom that has made Battlefield an iconic series over the years."
The Single Player campaign takes place across nine pulse-pounding missions, as players step into the boots of Dagger 13, a squad of elite US Marine raiders taking the fight to Pax Armata. With adrenaline-charged set pieces taking place around the world from Brooklyn to Cairo, this is the blockbuster Single Player campaign, with jaw-dropping moments and explosive action, on an unparalleled scale.
Battlefield 6 also launches with an all-new and improved iteration of Portal, where players can redraw the lines of battle by putting their own spin on Battlefield or even create experiences that push the series to its limits. These tools give power to players to customize their Battlefield experience to fit a variety of preferences or even create unexpected experiences that push the limits of what Battlefield can be.
"Today's launch is simply day one for Battlefield 6 ," said Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President. " Battlefield 6 launches with more ways to play than any other Battlefield , but this is the tip of the iceberg. In a few weeks we will kick off Season 1 as part of our commitment to deliver non-stop entertainment to our players."
The first season of content for Battlefield 6 will release imminently on October 28. Each season features distinct phases, with Season 1 kicking off with Rogue Ops, which includes a new map called Blackwell Fields and a new 4v4 mode. Seasonal content will be released on a consistent basis, with the next two phases of Season 1 content arriving later this year, including California Resistance on November 18, which includes a map located in SoCal called Eastwood and Winter Offensive on December 9, which includes a seasonal map update to Empire State. All gameplay-impacting features will be free or earnable as part of our commitment to fair play and access for all players.
Battlefield 6 is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam™, EA App, Epic Games Store). Battlefield 6 is available in a Standard Edition (USD$69.99) and also a Phantom Edition (USD$99.99)*. The Phantom Edition includes a full game download of Battlefield 6 , as well as the exclusive "Phantom Squad" Soldier Skin pack, plus two high-performance Weapon Packages, a Vehicle Skin, and a Combat Knife Skin. The Phantom Edition also includes a token for Battlefield Pro , a Season 1 package that includes the Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive cosmetics, XP tokens, and much more.
EA Play* members take control before you hit the front lines in Battlefield™ 6 when you use your 10% member discount on the digital version of the full game and experience all-out warfare today. Plus, deck out your soldier before the fight when you claim your EA Play Deployment Pack, and secure recurring in-game rewards to keep your equipment looking fresh. EA Play and EA Play Pro are the home for all things Battlefield, giving members unlimited access to Battlefield™ 2042, Battlefield™ 3, Battlefield™ 4 and more. https://www.ea.com/ea-play . * Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.
