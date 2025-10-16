Battlefield 6 Shatters Records Becoming the Biggest Launch in Franchise History

Millions of Players Join The Fight To Break Series' Beta and Launch Records For Player Engagement and Franchise Sales.
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and Battlefield Studios have revealed that Battlefield 6™, the ultimate all-out warfare experience, is a record-breaking success, shattering long-standing records for the Battlefield franchise solidifying Battlefield 6 as one of the biggest gaming and entertainment launches of the year.
Battlefield 6 is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam™, EA App, Epic Games Store).
Following a record-shattering Open Beta in August, Battlefield 6 now has the biggest opening ever in the storied Battlefield franchise. Battlefield 6 hit all-time highs for franchise sales during the first three days of launch, selling over 7 million copies and counting. Thanks to the series' passionate community, the game had over 172 million matches played online and accumulated over 15 million hours watched on streaming services during the 3-day weekend as well as earning the most concurrent players for Battlefield ever.
"First and foremost we want to thank our players," said Byron Beede, General Manager of Battlefield . " Battlefield 6 was built with our fans. From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we've had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning - our first season of new content is just 12 days away."
"We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point," said Vince Zampella, Executive Vice President. "We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6 's momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead."
Battlefield 6 takes the fight to an unprecedented level, with brand new multiplayer modes, an exciting blockbuster Single Player campaign, a host of enhancements that have created a remarkable sandbox where every fight, vehicle, and strategy leads to victory, and the return of Portal, offering powerful creator tools that players have already used to demonstrate their mind-blowing creativity and skill.
Battlefield 6 's explosive launch is the first step to building a connected Battlefield universe for the franchise, with Season 1 releasing imminently on October 28. The first phase of thrilling seasonal content kicks off with Rogue Ops, which includes a new map called Blackwell Fields built for the chaos of all-out warfare and an intense new 4v4 mode. Seasonal content will be released on a consistent basis, with the next two phases of Season 1 content arriving later this year.
Battlefield 6 is now available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam™, EA App, Epic Games Store). Battlefield 6 is available in a Standard Edition (USD$69.99) and also a Phantom Edition (USD$99.99)*. The Phantom Edition includes a full game download of Battlefield 6 , as well as the exclusive "Phantom Squad" Soldier Skin pack, plus two high-performance Weapon Packages, a Vehicle Skin, and a Combat Knife Skin. The Phantom Edition also includes a token for Battlefield Pro , a Season 1 package that includes the Battle Pass, 25 Tier Skips, exclusive cosmetics, XP tokens, and much more.
