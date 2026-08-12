Bank of America Enters into a Joint Venture Agreement with Jio Financial Services Limited to Acquire up to 49.9% in Jio Credit Limited

Key points

  • Bank of America's investment, including the equity shares and warrants (if fully subscribed), would be ₹18,268 crore (~$1.9 billion USD[1]).   
  • Jio Credit receives further capital to support its growth in India and expertise of a global financial services firm. 
  • The investment supports Bank of America's commitment to its global franchise with a strong local partner in India.

Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Bank of America Corporation (BofA) today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement whereby BofA will acquire up to a total of 49.9% interest as a joint venture partner in JFSL's wholly-owned NBFC (non-bank financial company) lending subsidiary, Jio Credit Limited (JCL) through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants.

Jio Finance and Bank of America logos

The venture will combine JFSL's digital reach and knowledge of the Indian market with BofA's global financial services expertise. Both companies share the common vision of improving clients' financial lives through state-of-the-art digital access, innovation, access to credit and strong risk management.

JCL is among India's fastest growing NBFCs, having built assets under management (AUM) of 30,667 crore (~$3.2 billion USD) as of June 30, 2026, within just two years of operations. The digital-first lender is focused on bridging the gap between traditional finance and modern accessibility through its diverse suite of lending products, with ambitions to responsibly continue its growth trajectory by providing borrowing opportunities across existing and new products within India.      

The investment will allow BofA to expand its participation in the rapidly growing Indian market, the world's fastest growing major economy at double the global growth rate, while doing so with a partner that has local expertise and differentiated capabilities.

As India's financial sector expands alongside the nation's robust economic growth, the partnership positions the venture to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities in the industry. Beyond securing long-term capital for sustainable loan growth, the collaboration provides the venture with access to BofA's expertise related to financial services, governance, risk management, and technology.

The investment of up to ₹18,268 crore (~$1.9 billion USD), will be made through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. The transaction initially gives Bank of America a 26.5% equity interest in JCL, which can go up to 49.9% upon exercise of the warrants. The transaction is subject to regulatory and statutory approvals.  

Pursuant to the transaction, JCL's Board of Directors will have equal representation from both JFSL and BofA. The existing management team of JCL will continue driving the strategy and operations at the NBFC and JCL will continue to be consolidated as a subsidiary in JFSL's financial reporting.

Commenting on the proposed partnership, Mukesh D. Ambani said: "Our country's progress toward becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047 demands a financial ecosystem built on scale, trust, and inclusivity. Central to this journey is the democratization of responsible credit — characterised by lower costs for the customer, absolute transparency, and expanding access to capital as our economy grows.

Jio Financial Services is committed to making finance more seamless and simpler for Indians than ever before, leveraging new technology and anchored in the highest standards of governance. Our strategic partnership with Bank of America is a pivotal milestone in this mission. By combining our digital reach with Bank of America's global pedigree, we will eliminate friction in credit delivery for all Indians, empowering them to chart a prosperous and inclusive path forward for the entire nation."

Brian Moynihan, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of America said: "India is one of the world's most important growth markets, and this investment reflects our confidence in its future, a market we know well and have supported for decades. We are excited to become a partner with Jio Financial Services, which has achieved remarkable scale in a short period of time, growing to more than $3 billion in assets under management in just two years.

By combining Jio Financial Services' scale, local expertise and customer base with Bank of America's global reach, digital experience and close to 250 years of leadership in banking, we can help expand access to financial services and support India's continued economic growth."

About Jio Credit Limited
Jio Credit Limited (JCL, formerly known as Jio Finance Limited), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited, is a digital-native NBFC redefining India's lending landscape. JCL bridges the gap between traditional finance and modern accessibility through a full spectrum of secured credit — from Retail assets like Mortgages and Loans Against Securities to Commercial and Supply Chain Finance. By anchoring its diverse portfolio in advanced risk frameworks, JCL delivers resilient, high-quality growth for both individuals and enterprises.

About Jio Financial Services Limited
Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) is a Core Investment Company (CIC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. As a new-age institution, JFSL operates a full-stack financial services ecosystem through customer-facing subsidiaries, including Jio Credit Limited, Jio Insurance Broking Limited, Jio Payment Solutions Limited, Jio Leasing Services Limited, Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited, and Jio Payments Bank Limited.

Through a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock, JFSL offers Mutual Funds and SIFs in India through Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited; and wealth management through Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited. The JV with BlackRock also proposes to offer broking services through Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited.

JFSL has entered into 50:50 joint ventures with the Allianz Group, establishing Allianz Jio Reinsurance Limited for reinsurance services and Jio Allianz General Insurance Limited for general and health insurance in India. Additionally, they have signed a non-binding agreement to explore future opportunities in life insurance.

With a digital-first model, JFSL is committed to enhancing the financial well-being of Indian citizens by enabling them to borrow, transact, save, and invest seamlessly. Through the JioFinance app, customers can access a wide range of solutions including loans, savings accounts, investment products and solutions, UPI, bill payments, recharges, digital insurance, financial tracking and management tools, and more.

For more updates, please visit www.jfs.in | Follow JFSL on Instagram: @OfficialJioFinance | X: @JioFinance1 | Facebook: @JioFinance | LinkedIn: @Jio Financial Services Limited | To download the JioFinance app, click here 

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Forward-looking statements

Bank of America
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the current expectations, plans or forecasts of Bank of America based on available information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements often use words like "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "targets," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "goal" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "might," "should," "would" and "could." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Bank of America undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statement was made.

Forward-looking statements represent Bank of America's current expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results, revenues, expenses, dividends, efficiency ratio, capital measures, and future business and economic conditions more generally, and other future matters. These statements are not guarantees of its future results or performance and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Bank of America's control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the precautionary statements, uncertainties and risks discussed in Bank of America's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of Bank of America's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in any of Bank of America's other subsequent SEC filings.

Jio Financial Services Limited
This presentation contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by their use of words like "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "projects," "estimates" or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the strategy for growth, product development, market position, expenditures, and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The companies referred to in this presentation cannot guarantee that these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be realised. The actual results, performance or achievements, could thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward-looking statements. These companies assume no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward-looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events, or otherwise. 

Reporters may contact

JFSL
Aveek Datta, Jio Financial Services Limited
aveek.datta@jfs.in

Shruti Singh, Jio Financial Services Limited
shruti.singh@jfs.in

Bank of America
Linus Chettiar, Bank of America
Phone: 91.98200.37765
linus.chettiar@bofa.com

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

Footnotes
[1] Assuming FX conversion rate of US$1 = INR 96

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-enters-into-a-joint-venture-agreement-with-jio-financial-services-limited-to-acquire-up-to-49-9-in-jio-credit-limited-302849845.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank of americaBACnyse:bacfintech investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

Related News

oil and gas investing

Kojo Orgle: Why Investors Shouldn't Ignore Oil Market Fundamentals

oil and gas investing

Potential Oil & Gas Drilling Contractors Assess Drill Sites with Enercam Management on Block VIII, Cambodia

energy investing

U92 Energy Closes $8 Million Public Offering

base metals investing

Corcel Drills Cu-Au Skarn, Indications of Nearby Porphyry Cu-Au Center at the Yuma King Project, Arizona

copper investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays of 3.49% Cu-Eq over 24.55 meters in DDH WD-26-09

oil and gas investing

RETRANSMISSION: QIMC Reports Record 23.5% Natural Hydrogen Within the First 300 Metres of Ongoing DDH-26-05 and Observations Consistent with Free Gas at Bennett Hill at 164 Metres

precious metals investing

TomaGold Provides Corporate Update on Berrigan Mine Drilling, Geophysical Surveys and Regional Sampling Programs