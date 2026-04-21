BacTech Environmental to Present at Inaugural Market Movers Investor Summit on Wall Street

(TheNewswire)
Company Confirms Slate of One-on-One Meetings with Institutional and Accredited Investors at Historic Bank of New York Building, Sponsored by The Money Channel NYC
April 21, 2026 TheNewswire - TORONTO & NEW YORK — BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE:BAC,OTC:BCCEF,OTCQB:BCCEF) today announced that it will be a featured participating company at the first-ever Market Movers Investor Summit, taking place on May 5, 2026, at the historic Bank of New York building on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan. The Summit is sponsored by The Money Channel NYC, the New York-based financial media network dedicated to connecting small- and mid-cap public companies with the investment community.
As part of its participation, BacTech has confirmed a full schedule of pre-arranged one-on-one meetings with qualified institutional investors, family offices, fund managers, high-net-worth individuals, and sell-side analysts throughout the day. These private sessions will give investors direct access to BacTech's senior leadership to discuss the Company's proprietary bioleaching technology, its commercial-scale plant initiatives, and its broader strategy for the environmentally responsible recovery of critical and precious metals from mine tailings and concentrates.
Interested investors, analysts, and media who wish to request a one-on-one meeting with BacTech management at the Summit are encouraged to contact the Company or the event organizers in advance, as availability is limited.
Management Commentary
"Wall Street remains one of the most important stages in global capital markets, and we are honored to be among the companies selected for the inaugural Market Movers Investor Summit," said President and CEO, Ross Orr. "The opportunity to sit down, one-on-one, with investors who understand both the scale of the critical minerals challenge and the environmental imperative behind our technology is exactly the kind of focused engagement that drives long-term shareholder value. We are grateful to The Money Channel NYC for creating a forum of this caliber."
About the Market Movers Investor Summit
The Market Movers Investor Summit is a new, invitation-focused gathering of emerging public companies and the investors who back them. Hosted at the historic Bank of New York building on Wall Street — one of the most iconic addresses in American finance — the Summit brings together management teams, institutional investors, family offices, sell-side research, and financial media for a single day of presentations, private meetings, and networking. The 2026 Summit is sponsored by The Money Channel NYC.
About The Money Channel NYC
The Money Channel NYC is a New York-based financial media network that produces interviews, market commentary, and investor-facing programming featuring public company leadership across North America. Through its broadcasts, digital platforms, and live events, The Money Channel connects emerging issuers with the investment community.
About BacTech Environmental Corporation
BacTech Environmental Corporation is a leader in commercial bioleaching, utilizing naturally occurring bacteria to recover valuable metals while stabilizing harmful elements such as arsenic. The Company is advancing a fully permitted 50-tonne-per-day bioleach facility in Tenguel–Ponce Enríquez, Ecuador, and is developing its proprietary Zero-Tailings critical minerals recovery technology in Sudbury, Canada with Mirarco.
Ross Orr, President and CEO of BacTech is responsible for the content of this press release (416-346-5529).
Investor & Media Contact
BacTech Environmental Corporation
Email: borr@bactechgreen.com
Website: www.bactechgreen.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding BacTech's participation in the Market Movers Investor Summit, planned meetings, and the anticipated benefits of such engagement. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BacTech assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.
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