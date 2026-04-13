B2Gold First Quarter 2026 Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold First Quarter 2026 Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its first quarter 2026 financial and operational results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link. Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (833) 821-2803
  • International: +1 (647) 846-2419
  • Web Phone: access link

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 3336942. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 3336942.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

ON BEHALF OF B2Gold CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson" 
President and Chief Executive Officer 

Source: B2Gold Corp.                


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.B2Gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, IR, Corporate Development & Treasury +1 604-681-8371 investor@B2Gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@B2Gold.com

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