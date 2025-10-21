Axon to Release Third Quarter 2025 Earnings on November 4, 2025

AXON (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. AXON will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.
The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com. An archived replay will be available after the call ends.
Upcoming Conference Participation
The Company also announced that Axon will participate in the following upcoming conferences. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com.
2025 RBC Global TIMT Conference, Tuesday, November 18, 2025
6th Annual Needham Tech Week, Thursday, November 20, 2025
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference, Thursday, December 11, 2025
Northland Capital Virtual Conference, Tuesday, December 16, 2025
About Axon
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, AXON began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety, enterprise security, and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.
Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Axon, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.
Responsible Innovation at Axon
At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility.
Note to Investors
