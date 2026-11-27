Axion Minerals Corp. (CSE: AXN) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of fieldwork for its Phase 1 exploration program at the Cranberry Creek REE Property (the "Property"), located approximately 23 kilometres south of Revelstoke, British Columbia. Fieldwork was completed mid November 2026.
The program followed up on targets from the 2025 exploration work and was based on the recommended work program in the Independent Technical Report on the Cranberry Creek REE Property, effective June 3, 2026, prepared by Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo. Field activities included prospecting, geological mapping, rock sampling, soil and stream-sediment sampling, ground radiometric, magnetic and VLF (very low frequency) ground geophysical surveys, and recording field structural observations.
Phase 1 Sampling Program
The field program collected 239 primary field samples. An additional 30 quality-control samples were recorded in the sample inventory. All samples have been submitted to AGAT Labs in Calgary for preparation and analysis; analytical results are pending.
|Sample category
|Number
|Rock samples
|36
|Soil samples
|135
|Stream-sediment samples
|68
|Primary field samples
|239
|Duplicate samples
|15
|Standards
|9
|Blanks
|6
|Quality-control samples
|30
|Total submitted, including quality control
|269
The sample totals above distinguish primary field samples from separately recorded duplicates, standards and blanks. The field observations and any portable radiometric readings are preliminary and are not laboratory assay results.
Geological and Structural Observations
Field descriptions record biotite- and muscovite-bearing gneiss and schist, together with quartzite. Local feldspar-rich bands, pegmatite veins and quartz-feldspar veins or lenses were noted within the metamorphic rocks. Rusty-brown to orange weathering and oxidation, as well as locally noted black grains of various minerals, were recorded at selected outcrops and float locations.
The mapping notes describe compositional banding and foliation in the gneiss and schist. Where measured, foliation dips range from approximately 5 degrees to 63 degrees, with variable recorded strike directions. These are surface observations; the identity of unidentified grains and the significance of the observed geological features will be evaluated with the laboratory results and further interpretation of collected data.
Next Steps
When analytical results are received, the Company plans to integrate them with the geological mapping and the 2025 exploration data to assess the follow-up targets and determine appropriate next steps for the Property. Similarly ground geophysical survey data will be processed to further refine exploration targets.
"The Phase 1 field program has expanded our geological and geochemical coverage at Cranberry Creek and generated a substantial sample set for analysis," said Christopher Hill, Chief Executive Officer of Axion Minerals Corp. "We look forward to receiving the laboratory results and integrating them with the field observations and our previous work to guide the next stage of exploration."
Cranberry Creek REE Property
The Property comprises three contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 2,673.19 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division of British Columbia, about 23 kilometres south of Revelstoke. It is underlain principally by high-grade metamorphic rocks of the Monashee Complex, including muscovite- and biotite-rich gneiss, quartzite and schist, with local granitic and pegmatitic intrusions. Axion holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property. No Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve has been defined on the Property.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.
About Axion Minerals Corp.
Axion Minerals Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic mineral properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Cranberry Creek REE property, which is comprised of three contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 2,673.19 hectares in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.
On Behalf of Axion Minerals Corp.
Christopher Hill
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please contact:
Email: christopherwilliamhill@gmail.com
Tel: 1 (778) 837-7191
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the receipt and interpretation of analytical results, the integration of results with prior work, the evaluation of targets, and future exploration activities at the Property. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to laboratory schedules and results, the interpretation of exploration data, permits and access, weather and terrain, the availability of personnel and equipment, contractor performance, financing and general market conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
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