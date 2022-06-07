Life Science News Investing News

Seasoned Leader Brings Deep Knowledge of US Biotech Market to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dennis Purcell has joined Awakn as a Special Advisor to the CEO.

Mr. Purcell brings a wealth of life science and investment experience to Awakn. Mr. Purcell is the Founder of Aisling Capital LLC, a major life sciences venture capital firm based in New York City and has previously served as the Fund's Senior Managing Partner and Advisor. Prior to the formation of Aisling Capital, Mr. Purcell served on the Executive Committee and as Managing Director of the Life Sciences Investment Banking Group at Chase H&Q, formerly Hambrecht and Quist. During his time in the industry, he has invested in, raised capital for, and advised hundreds of life sciences companies.

Mr. Purcell currently serves on the Board of Directors of Real Endpoints, Ichnos Pharmaceuticals, Summus Global, Shorla Oncology, and Embera Pharma. He is also an advisor to Better Health, Cellevolve and xCellerate. He has previously served on the Boards of many other public and private Life Sciences companies. In addition, Mr. Purcell serves as an Executive-in-Residence at Columbia University and as an Endowment Committee member at the University of Delaware, where he also serves on the Pharmaceutical Innovation Board.

Mr. Purcell is also very involved with industry organizations, serving on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of New York Bio as well as the Investor Advisory Board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), where he serves as Co-Chairman helping BIO develop policy positions that affect the industry. Other industry affiliations include the Health Care Board for the Partnership for New York City, New York State Bio Defense Initiative, and the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Foundation.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson commented, "To have someone of Dennis' experience, quality and calibre is excellent for our company, but also a sign of where Awakn is heading. He has worked with so many of the top-biotech companies globally and his input and counsel will have a very positive impact as we continue to grow our business, create value for shareholders and deliver effective treatments for clients."

Dennis Purcell commented, "It is a great pleasure to be appointed as Special Advisor to Awakn's CEO at this important time for the company and society. Addiction is a disease affecting hundreds of millions of people with a poor current standard of care. In just two years, the Awakn team has built a clinical stage company with a promising pipeline and an established presence in the UK. I look forward to helping them establish a similar presence and profile in the US as they continue to grow and scale."

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is disrupting this underperforming industry by rapidly advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials. 

www.awaknlifesciences.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements").

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include: whether conditions to the listing on NEO will be satisfied; the business plans and strategies of the Company, the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Awakn Life Sciences Initiates Follow-On Behavioral Study to Focus on Gambling Disorder

Study Initiated Following Recent Successful Pilot Study and Patent Filing

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that they have initiated a larger behavioral addiction study investigating ketamine as a treatment for Gambling Disorder. Awakn announced on May 19, 2022, that the Company had completed a successful pilot study for a range of behavioral addictions. On May 26, 2022, Awakn announced the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

The larger study announced today will include 42 patients who are suffering from Gambling Disorder and will see participants undergo a memory reactivation procedure, which is designed to weaken the link between reward and addiction memories. The larger placebo-controlled study will be the first investigation globally to explore this technique to treat Gambling Disorder.

The study will use advanced brain imaging technology EEG (Electro Encephalography) and will index the synaptic plasticity post-ketamine administration with the aim of identifying the window of greatest neuroplastic change. This would potentially allow Awakn to predict when therapy will be at its most effective due to the neuroplasticity. The study will also collect detailed pharmacokinetic (PK) data and analyze metabolites as well as examining neurological biomarkers.

Awakn CEO Anthony Tennyson commented, "Awakn is dedicated to helping people who are suffering from addiction, and we are greatly enthused by the significant research & development milestones we have passed in recent weeks. None of this would be possible without the dedication of the Awakn team and I would like to formally thank them, and everyone involved, including patients, physicians, and carers."

Gambling Disorder affects up to 450 million[1] people globally. In the US alone, it is estimated that more than 2.5% of the population suffer from Gambling Disorder, that is over 8 million people2. With no pharmacological treatments currently available, the need to find an effective treatment has never been more acute.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical-stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

1: Problem gambling worldwide: An update and systematic review of empirical research (2000–2015):
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5370365
2: North American Foundation for Gambling Addiction Help:
https://nafgah.org/statistics-gambling-addiction-2016/

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Files Patent Cooperation Treaty Application for the Treatment of Behavioral Addictions

Successful Behavioral Addiction Study Supplied Data for Patent

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study was announced last week and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing. The pilot study investigated ketamine as a potential new treatment approach for Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Binge Eating Disorder.

The PCT covers all behavioral addictions or any recognized disorder or condition with similar compulsive symptoms to those in the study. If granted, the patent claims would give Awakn exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. With no effective pharmacological treatments available globally at present for behavioral addictions, the study results and the patent filing position Awakn at the forefront of the industry at a time when rates of behavioral addictions are increasing at an alarming pace and sufferers have few treatment options which deliver poor outcomes.

The promising results from the pilot study showed a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some participants no longer meeting the criteria for a diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms of a comorbid psychiatric condition, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was also well tolerated with no safety concerns.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "Today's news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction. A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our IP portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of."

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order are all recognised in the DSM-5, which is a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the US, and affect up to 450 million1, 235 million2 and 100 million3 people respectively. While Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million4 people. The ICD-11 was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the global standard for recording health information and causes of death. Current standard of care for all of these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Awakn Life Sciences CEO, Anthony Tennyson, Joins Dustin Robinson of Iter Investments for 'The Investor Hotseat' via Live Stream on May 26th

Awakn Life Sciences CEO, Anthony Tennyson, Joins Dustin Robinson of Iter Investments for 'The Investor Hotseat' via Live Stream on May 26th

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce that the company's CEO, Anthony Tennyson, will be attending The Investor Hotseat live stream event conducted by Psychedelic Invest. He will be joined in conversation with the host Dustin Robinson, Founder of Iter Investments. The company is inviting investors to join the conversation at The Investor Hotseat which will take place on May 26th 2022 at 4:30PM EST.

Ranked by Psychedelic Invest as one of the Top 100 Most Influential people in the Psychedelics industry, Dustin Robinson is a seasoned attorney, CPA and is also the founder of Iter Investments, a psychedelic fund that invests and holds a portfolio of psychedelic companies.

Awakn Life Sciences Completes World's First Ketamine Treatment Study for a Range of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Completes World's First Ketamine Treatment Study for a Range of Behavioral Addictions

Promising Results Merit Larger Study Which Awakn is Initiating

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today the completion of the world's first ketamine treatment study for behavioral addictions. The behavioral addictions included in the study were Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Binge Eating Disorder and Compulsive Sexual Behavior.

The study was led by Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter, U.K., and an internationally respected expert in the therapeutic use of ketamine. The study investigated ketamine as a new treatment approach for these behavioral addictions by opening a window in which the brain can make new connections to change behavior.

The results from the study indicate the desired effects via potentially novel mechanisms and these results merit a larger study and further exploration, which Awakn is now initiating. The study also supports Awakn's Intellectual Property (IP) strategy and existing filed patent applications, positioning Awakn as a leading company in the behavioral-addiction therapeutic research and development industry. The company expects to update investors further on its IP strategy in the coming weeks.

Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, commented, "These promising early findings may suggest a new treatment solution in behavioral addictions, which are growing rapidly across the globe, and as yet, are a completely unmet treatment need. The team are excited to be starting these new significant studies which promise to bring considerable innovation to the field".

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson commented, "This study is hugely encouraging and gave us all the data we could have hoped for. Critically, it also showed us that a larger study is merited, and we will now pursue this. For such a huge cohort of over a billion people to be suffering with no pharmacological treatment available to them, is unacceptable and we will strive to deliver therapies to patients who are in desperate need".

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order, all recognised in the DSM-5, affect up to 450 million[1], 235 million[2] and 100 million[3] people respectively, while Compulsive Sexual Behavior, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million[4] people. Current standard of care for these conditions is poor.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company researching, developing, and commercializing combined therapeutics to treat addiction, with a focus on Alcohol Use Disorder. Awakn's team consists of renowned research experts, world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists. Addiction is one of the biggest unmet medical needs of our time, affecting over 20% of the global population and is an industry valued at over $100bn per annum. Awakn is working to disrupt this underperforming industry by advancing the next generation of drugs and therapies to be used in combination, through preclinical research and clinical stage trials.

www.awaknlifesciences.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to: COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Dhandayudham Brings Significant Frontline Addiction and Mental Health Medical Leadership Experience to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dr. Arun Dhandayudham is joining Awakn as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ben Sessa is stepping back from his role as CMO to become Awakn's Head of Psychedelic Medicine, allowing him to continue his work in research, academic and training activities, as well as a greater focus on the day-to-day treatment of his clients as the Lead Physiatrist for Awakn Clinics Bristol.

