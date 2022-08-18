Battery MetalsInvesting News

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL:TSX, AVLNF:OTCQB), based in Toronto focused on Lithium Battery Materials Supply Chains today announced that Don Bubar, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 23rd, 2022. This battery metals focused event is co-sponsored by Virtual Investor Conferences and Independent Investment Research LLC.

DATE: August 23rd, 2022
TIME: 10:00 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3JSF8GE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

  • Announced an investing partner interested in collaborating on developing the lithium battery materials refinery in Thunder Bay.
  • Now in the process of acquiring an industrial site in Thunder Bay for the refinery.
  • Have recently re-activated the Separation Rapids Lithium Project site to prepare it for development and initial installation of a demonstration scale DMS processing plant to begin making lithium minerals concentrates.

About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably-produced materials for clean technology. The Company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, Ontario while continuing to advance other projects, including its 100%-owned Lilypad Cesium-Tantalum-Lithium Project located near Fort Hope, Ontario. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Don Bubar
President & CEO
416-723-9132
dsbubar@avalonAM.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com



