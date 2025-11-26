Autodesk to present at upcoming investor conferences

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:









December 2, 2025

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference











December 10, 2025

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Technology Conference

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through Autodesk's Investor Relations Website at investors.autodesk.com. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary software. More information will be available on investors.autodesk.com.

About Autodesk
The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

Autodesk uses its investors.autodesk.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

