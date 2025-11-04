Autodesk extends invitation to join financial results conference call

Autodesk extends invitation to join financial results conference call

Third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call to be held Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 2 p.m. PT

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today announced it will share its third quarter fiscal 2026 financial results conference call via its website on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). Join the live webcast call here: autodesk.cominvestors. An audio replay of the webcast will be available after 5 p.m. PT at autodesk.cominvestors.

More information will be available on autodesk.com/investors.

About Autodesk
The world's designers, engineers, builders, and creators trust Autodesk to help them design and make anything. From the buildings we live and work in, to the cars we drive and the bridges we drive over. From the products we use and rely on, to the movies and games that inspire us. Autodesk's Design and Make Platform unlocks the power of data to accelerate insights and automate processes, empowering our customers with the technology to create the world around us and deliver better outcomes for their business and the planet. For more information, visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk. #MakeAnything

