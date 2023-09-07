Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurora Expands Strains for Heroes Offerings Designed for Veterans, by Veterans

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Proceeds from Strain for Heroes sales to support veteran organizations across Canada

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of Honour, a new cannabis cultivar designed for veterans, by veterans and the second offering from Aurora's Strain for Heroes portfolio. Five per cent of net profits from the sale of Strain for Heroes products will be used to support veteran organizations across Canada .

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Honour, available under the MedReleaf brand, was selected with direct input from Canadian veterans. Aurora proudly welcomed Canadian veterans to the company's unique research and development facility in Comox, BC , for a firsthand, interactive experience with the cultivation program underway at the site. Honour and Valour strains were chosen from meaningful feedback from the veteran community and aim to provide veterans with the distinct cannabis experience they seek.

Honour is derived from premium cultivars and features notes of pungent gas, earthy soil and sweet aromas. A premium indica, Honour contains 20-26% THC and is available now in 15g dried flower, followed by pre-rolls in October. Both are exclusive to veteran Aurora medical patients.

"We're deeply committed to the supporting Canadian veterans, and proud that we are able to provide a personal experience to our patients by identifying the cannabis products that will best serve their needs and preferences," says Mike Jones , SVP of Medical Sales at Aurora Cannabis. "Our entire team is here to serve those who have served our country and one simple way we can give back is by supporting the import work that veteran-focused organizations do to help their community."

Proceeds from the sale of Strain for Heroes products, will be used to contribute cash and in-kind donations to veteran-focused organizations and clinics across Canada , including: Wounded Warriors, The Post Traumatic Growth Association, The Valhalla Project and Quilts of Valour, among others.

For more information about Honour or to learn more about becoming an Aurora medical cannabis patient, visit Aurora Medical .

About Aurora

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd. , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of new products to market and the Company's continued support for veteran organizations, including the contribution of cash and in-kind donations through product sales.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Aurora CannabisACB:CCTSX:ACB
ACB:CC
