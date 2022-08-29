Market NewsInvesting News

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 after the close of markets that same day.

Aurora Cannabis Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Conference Call Details

DATE:

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time

WEBCAST:

Click here

Miguel Martin , Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott , Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call and question and answer period. This weblink has also been posted to the Company's "Investor Info" link at https://investor.auroramj.com/ under "News & Events".

Additionally, Aurora has announced that along with the filing of its annual financial statements, it expects to file other annual disclosure documents – including the Annual Information Form. Furthermore, Aurora announced that it has scheduled its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders, which will be held virtually on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time | 11:00 a.m. Mountain Time . In conjunction with the meeting, Aurora expects to file its Information Circular and related proxy materials, which will be available for download under its profile on both SEDAR and EDGAR.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding timing of the release of the Company's financial statements for fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022 and associated conference call, as well as timing for our Annual General and Special Meeting and filing of related proxy materials.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions managements considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-cannabis-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-fiscal-year-2022-investor-conference-call-and-related-year-end-informational-filings-301614031.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/29/c7494.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora CannabisACB:CAACBCannabis Investing
ACB:CA,ACB
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Among Top Sellers in Ontario

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) was recently featured in an article analyzing sales data for Ontario cannabis companies on the Ontario cannabis store (OCS) during the first two weeks of legalization.

The OCS is an online sales platform and is the only legal place to acquire recreational cannabis in the province of Ontario. The top sellers in the province were Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB; NYSE:ACB), responsible for 24 percent of sales, and RedeCan Pharm, with 26 percent of sales. The next four companies ranged between five and ten percent of sales, and included Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC,OTCQX:EMMBF), Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC), VIVO Cannabis and Flowr, which was responsible for six percent of sales in the province.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Goes Public on the TSXV

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) has announced that it will commence trading today, September 26, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol FLWR.

The company was recently featured in a Forbes article, where the publication addressed the company’s work leading up to the listing. In anticipation of today’s news, the company raised $27 million and took part in a reverse takeover. According to Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia, they will use the momentum from the listing to “focus on executing [their] business plan.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LABS

OCS Announces New Supply Agreements with Additional Licensed Producers and Accessory Suppliers

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is dedicated to providing safe and responsible access to recreational cannabis through its online store once it’s legal on October 17. In preparation for October, the OCS has been establishing its wholesale distribution network so they can provide a broad selection of cannabis products in their legal and privately run stores once Ontario puts its regulations in place.

This week the OCS announced that they have signed six more agreements with licensed producers, bringing their total to 32 licensed producers and 10 accessory suppliers. Of the licensed producers signed, MediPharm Labs Inc. was one of them. MediPharm Labs is a leading B2B Canadian cannabis extractor that produces pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for cannabinoid derived products. Their state-of-the-art facility can currently process 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year and the company plans on increasing its capacity to over 250,000 kilograms per year by Q4 2018. MediPharm Labs has secured a steady supply of cannabis to process from several licensed producers including the James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (TSXV:JWCA) and 6779264 Manitoba Ltd. (O/A Bonify).

Keep reading...Show less
HEMPSANA Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

HEMPSANA Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the " Company " or " Hempsana ") today announced three and six months financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter Results; Momentum Accelerating in Second Half of the Year

Adastra Holdings Reports Record Second Quarter Results; Momentum Accelerating in Second Half of the Year

  • Record gross revenues of $5.34M YTD 2022, representing 192% growth compared to YTD 2021.
  • Q2 2022 gross revenues of $3.05M, representing an increase of 33% over last quarter (Q1 2022).

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, adult-use and medical sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to report financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022

"Adastra experienced a record-breaking first half of the year, demonstrating growth and gaining strong momentum as we continued to execute on our transformational strategy," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "Building on our first quarter achievements, we are once again reporting record revenues and gross profit levels in Q2 2022. In the first six months alone, our gross revenues are close to what we achieved for the entire twelve months last year."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SNDL to Buy Valens

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SNDL to Buy Valens

Splashy acquisitions came up in the cannabis industry this week as key players confirmed two major deals.

These significant announcements potentially signal that M&A activity has been reignited in the market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Launch of Boundary Waters Pre-Rolls in Minnesota

Inspired by Minnesota's Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, the new line gives special focus to sustainability and environmental preservation.

- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS) (OTCQX: GDNSF), a physician-led, science-focused cannabis company and IP developer, today announced the launch of its Boundary Waters line of premium cannabis pre-rolls focused on sustainability and environmental preservation.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurora Cannabis Acquires Controlling Interest in Bevo Farms

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Long Term Investment Expected to Deliver Aurora Immediate Positive Cash Flow

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

RISE Dispensaries Announce Premier Sponsorship of HeadCount's Cannabis Voter Project

RISE Dispensaries a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. ("Green Thumb") (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that RISE Dispensaries will serve as a premier sponsor of HeadCount's Cannabis Voter Project, which aims to register and inform voters who support cannabis policy reform. Ahead of this year's midterm elections, HeadCount and RISE Dispensaries are teaming up to encourage voters to "Roll Up to the Polls" through Cannabis Voter Project resources now available at all RISE-branded locations and online at www.headcount.orgrise .

"There are massive inconsistencies in cannabis policy across America created by long-standing political figures," said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We are proud to partner with HeadCount and the Cannabis Voter Project to increase voter registration. The best way to create change is to drive more people to vote, which is exactly the mission of this partnership."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×