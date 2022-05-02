Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today announced that it will release financial and operational results for first quarter 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, before markets open. Aurinia’s management team will host a conference callwebcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial +1-877-407-9170 . The audio webcast can also be accessed under ...

AUP:CA,AUPH