Five abstracts underscore the long-term safety and efficacy of voclosporin, including in Latino patients and patients with Class V lupus nephritis

Data presentation on pre-clinical asset AUR200 reinforces Aurinia's commitment to autoimmune disease

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the trajectory of autoimmune disease, today announced that data from multiple studies of LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), used to treat adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), will be presented at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2022. ACR Convergence 2022 will take place November 10-14 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The abstracts for ACR Convergence 2022 are listed below and available online at: https://acrabstracts.org/meetings/acr-convergence-2022/ .

ACR Convergence 2022 Oral and Poster Presentations:

Title: Long-term Use of Voclosporin in Patients with Class V Lupus Nephritis: Results from the AURORA 2 Continuation Study
Presenting author: Amit Saxena, M.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine NYU Grossman School of Medicine
Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m ET
Session: SLE-Treatment Poster I, Abstract 0355

Title: Early Reductions in Proteinuria with Voclosporin Treatment Across Lupus Nephritis Biopsy Classes: Pooled Data from the AURA-LV and AURORA 1 Trials
Presenting author: Anca Askanase, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Department of Rheumatology
Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m ET
Session: SLE-Treatment Poster I, Abstract 0356

Title: Voclosporin Is Effective in Achieving Proteinuria Treatment Targets in Lupus Nephritis Defined by EULAR/ERA Recommendations
Presenting author: Hans-Joachim Anders, M.D., Professor of Nephrology and Head of Renal Division, University of Munich (LMU)
Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m ET
Session: SLE-Treatment Poster I, Abstract 0357

Title: Long-term Safety and Efficacy of Voclosporin in Hispanic and Latino Patients with Lupus Nephritis
Presenting author: Ellen M. Ginzler, M.D., M.P.H., Vice Chair for Research, Department of Medicine Chief, Rheumatology Division, SUNY Downstate Health Science University
Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time: 1:00 p.m - 3:00 p.m ET
Session: SLE-Treatment Poster I, Abstract 0358

Title: AUR200: An Improved BAFF/APRIL Inhibitor with Increased Potency and Safety for the Treatment of B Cell-Mediated Diseases
Presenting author: Shawn Morales, Ph.D., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m - 10:00 a.m ET
Session: Abstracts: B Cell Biology and Targets in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease , Abstract 1629

Title: Voclosporin for Lupus Nephritis: Assessment of Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Including Renal Outcome over Three Years of Treatment in the Phase 3 AURORA 1 and AURORA 2 Studies
Presenting author: Cristina Arriens, M.D., Clinical Assistant Member, Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m - 10:30 a.m ET
Session: Abstracts: SLE-Treatment, Abstract 1653

About Lupus Nephritis
LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.

About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS® is the first U.S. FDA- and EC-approved oral medicine for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). LUPKYNIS is a novel, structurally modified calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) with a dual mechanism of action, acting as an immunosuppressant through inhibition of T-cell activation and cytokine production and promoting podocyte stability in the kidney. The recommended starting dose of LUPKYNIS is three capsules twice daily with no requirement for serum drug monitoring. Dose modifications can be made based on Aurinia's proprietary personalized eGFR-based dosing protocol. Boxed Warning, warnings, and precautions for LUPKYNIS are consistent with those of other CNI-immunosuppressive treatments.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

LUPKYNIS is indicated in combination with a background immunosuppressive therapy regimen for the treatment of adult patients with active LN. Limitations of Use: Safety and efficacy of LUPKYNIS have not been established in combination with cyclophosphamide. Use of LUPKYNIS is not recommended in this situation.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

BOXED WARNINGS: MALIGNANCIES AND SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Increased risk for developing malignancies and serious infections with LUPKYNIS or other immunosuppressants that may lead to hospitalization or death.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

LUPKYNIS is contraindicated in patients taking strong CYP3A4 inhibitors because of the increased risk of acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity, and in patients who have had a serious/severe hypersensitivity reaction to LUPKYNIS or its excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Lymphoma and Other Malignancies: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing lymphomas and other malignancies, particularly of the skin. The risk appears to be related to increasing doses and duration of immunosuppression rather than to the use of any specific agent.

Serious Infections: Immunosuppressants, including LUPKYNIS, increase the risk of developing bacterial, viral, fungal, and protozoal infections (including opportunistic infections), which may lead to serious, including fatal, outcomes.

Nephrotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause acute and/or chronic nephrotoxicity. The risk is increased when CNIs are concomitantly administered with drugs associated with nephrotoxicity.

Hypertension: Hypertension is a common adverse reaction of LUPKYNIS therapy and may require antihypertensive therapy.

Neurotoxicity: LUPKYNIS, like other CNIs, may cause a spectrum of neurotoxicities: severe include posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), delirium, seizure, and coma; others include tremor, paresthesia, headache, and changes in mental status and/or motor and sensory functions.

Hyperkalemia: Hyperkalemia, which may be serious and require treatment, has been reported with CNIs, including LUPKYNIS. Concomitant use of agents associated with hyperkalemia may increase the risk for hyperkalemia.

QTc Prolongation: LUPKYNIS prolongs the QTc interval in a dose-dependent manner when dosed higher than the recommended lupus nephritis therapeutic dose. The use of LUPKYNIS in combination with other drugs that are known to prolong QTc may result in clinically significant QT prolongation.

Immunizations: Avoid the use of live attenuated vaccines during treatment with LUPKYNIS. Inactivated vaccines noted to be safe for administration may not be sufficiently immunogenic during treatment with LUPKYNIS.

Pure Red Cell Aplasia: Cases of pure red cell aplasia (PRCA) have been reported in patients treated with another CNI immunosuppressant. If PRCA is diagnosed, consider discontinuation of LUPKYNIS.

Drug-Drug Interactions: Avoid co-administration of LUPKYNIS and strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or with strong or moderate CYP3A4 inducers. Reduce LUPKYNIS dosage when co-administered with moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors. Reduce dosage of certain P-gp substrates with narrow therapeutic windows when co-administered.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (>3%) were glomerular filtration rate decreased, hypertension, diarrhea, headache, anemia, cough, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain upper, dyspepsia, alopecia, renal impairment, abdominal pain, mouth ulceration, fatigue, tremor, acute kidney injury, and decreased appetite.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy/Lactation: May cause fetal harm. Advise not to breastfeed.

Renal Impairment: Not recommended in patients with baseline eGFR ≤45 mL/min/1.73 m2 unless benefit exceeds risk. Severe renal impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose.

Mild and Moderate Hepatic Impairment: Reduce LUPKYNIS dose. Severe hepatic impairment: Avoid LUPKYNIS use.

Please see Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning, and Medication Guide for LUPKYNIS.

