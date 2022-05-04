Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you. against AUPH include that the Company made materially false andor misleading statements andor failed to disclose that: Aurinia ...

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.") (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26771&wire=5

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7094/122769_366490_logo.jpg

Allegations against AUPH include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. you have until June 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122769

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies AbbVie, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ABBVie, Inc. ("ABBVie" or the "Company) (NYSE:ABBV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired ABBVie securities between April 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.comABBV

Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, Press release picture

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FB, ABBV and IBM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26762&wire=1
ABBV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=26762&wire=1
IBM Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ibm-loss-submission-form?prid=26762&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Naturally Splendid Presents at Grocery Specialty Foods Trade Show

Naturally Splendid Presents at Grocery Specialty Foods Trade Show

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid") (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF)(Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce the Company presented the PlanteinTM line of plant-based entrees at the Grocery & Specialty Food West (GSFW) trade show on April 25 and April 26, 2022 at the Vancouver Convention Center East, promoting

Grocery & Specialty Food West, is Canada's leading western grocery trade fair, bringing together manufacturers and retailers from all over the country to share new ideas, network and develop relationships in the grocery industry. GSFW is committed to helping manufacturers grow business and build relationships with key retailers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Receives Fast Track Designation for HM43239 in Relapsed/Refractory AML Patients and FLT3 Mutation

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (RR) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with FLT3 mutation. Currently, an international Phase 12 clinical trial is ongoing for HM43239 in the RR AML patient population. HM43239 received orphan drug designation from the FDA for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in 2018.

"Fast Track status acknowledges HM43239's potential to fill an unmet need for AML patient populations and supports our efforts as we advance it towards a potential registration study," said William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "HM43239, which potently inhibits all tested forms of FLT3 and the SYK and JAK driven pathways, already has delivered complete remissions in a broad diversity of relapsed or refractory AML patients in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, including patients with prior failure of other FLT3 inhibitor agents. Fast Track designation will help facilitate the drug's development."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) ("Aurinia" or the "Company") investors that a class action filed on behalf of investors that lost money on their Aurinia stock. Aurinia investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Adam Lenkowsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Commercialization, will answer questions about the company at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . Material related to the company's presentation will be available at the same website at the start of the live webcast. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×