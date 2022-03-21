Life Science News Investing News
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022, damaging investors.

AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Research Across Dermatology Portfolio at 2022 AAD Annual Meeting

  • Twelve abstracts and two late-breaking presentations demonstrate AbbVie and Allergan Aesthetics' shared commitment to advancing research across a spectrum of dermatologic conditions and aesthetic indications

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company, today announced they will present 12 abstracts and two late-breaking presentations during the 2022 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting, March 25-29 in Boston . Data across ABBVie and Allergan's diversified portfolio of medical and aesthetic dermatology products underscore the companies' deep-rooted commitment to advancing science and striving to redefine the standards of patient care.

AbbVie will present new research on the efficacy, durability and safety of RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib) and SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab-rzaa). Notable data will include a post-hoc analysis from the Heads Up study evaluating the degree and distribution of skin improvement from baseline with RINVOQ versus DUPIXENT ® (dupilumab) in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. Additionally, AbbVie will present an interim analysis from the LIMMitless open-label extension trial investigating continuous SKYRIZI treatment beyond 4.5 years in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as well as new real-world findings from the CorEvitas Psoriasis Registry, including patient reported outcomes with SKYRIZI in adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Bristol Myers Squibb to Demonstrate the Strength of its Growing Cardiovascular Portfolio at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session

New data, including two late-breaking clinical trial presentations on mavacamten and a new analysis of the GUARD-AF study, reinforce the company's continued commitment to those living with cardiovascular disease

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that data from its cardiovascular portfolio will be presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session (ACC.22), taking place in Washington, DC, and virtually, from April 2-4, 2022. Data from clinical and real-world studies will be featured, including two late-breaking clinical trial presentations from the mavacamten development program, showcasing the company's leading cardiovascular research and commitment to improving the lives of patients.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves First LAG-3-Blocking Antibody Combination, Opdualag , as Treatment for Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma

Opdualag is a first-in-class, fixed-dose dual immunotherapy combination treatment of the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab and novel LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab 1

In RELATIVITY-047, Opdualag more than doubled median progression-free survival compared to nivolumab monotherapy, an established standard of care 1,2

