Life Science NewsInvesting News

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees ...

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022, Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022, damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH
BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Plant-Based Brands - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

BTV Investor Alert Video: Boosh Plant-Based Brands - Ready-To-Eat Vegan Food Supplier

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF The emerging plant-based food powerhouse recently announced the asset purchase agreement to acquire Beanfields Inc. Boosh Plant-Based Brands is listed on the CSE under the symbol VEGI.

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF)

https://www.booshfood.com/

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from March 28th to April 3rd, 2022, during market hours.

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118046

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2021 Update on Operations

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Year-End 2021 Update on Operations

  • Expanded the Phase II/III LANCER clinical trial in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD), or significant CVD risk factors, who are hospitalized with COVID-19

  • Received authorization from the FDA to proceed with the Company's IND to commence a Phase II multi-national clinical trial in patients with acute myocarditis

  • Made strategic appointments to senior management team

  • Listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange

  • Ended 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $83.9M

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease ("CVD"), today announces its year-end 2021 update on operations following the filing of its audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021. Both are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's website at cardiolrx.com.

David Elsley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics, commented: "In 2021 Cardiol Therapeutics accomplished several important goals. We progressed novel product development, key basic research initiatives, and clinical programs focused on advancing the development of our pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulations for use as an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapy in cardiovascular disease. Strategic appointments to our management team, Board of Directors, and advisory panels added invaluable industry experience and expertise. We fortified our financial position raising $98 million in gross proceeds and we listed on the Nasdaq to support our efforts to increase awareness of Cardiol within the U.S. financial community. Cardiol is now well positioned to continue pursuing its objective of developing new treatment options to improve the health and quality of life for patients living with heart disease, who are currently underserved by available therapies."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUPH Equity Alert: ROSEN, Top Ranked Investor Counsel, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

WHY: New York, N.Y., March 23, 2022. Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

Bioharvest Sciences Inc. Successfully Completes Cannabis R&D Program

  • Now producing Cannabis biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors under the current R&D license.
  • Commencing the process of transitioning the current Israeli Cannabis R&D license to a production license.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or the "Company") today announced that it has produced Cannabis Biomass in large scale industrial bioreactors, which represents the completion of the Company's Cannabis R&D program.

On December 8th, 2021, BHSC became the first company ever to announce that it could produce Cannabis biomass without growing the plant itself. Building on that breakthrough, the Company has made significant progress, and has now produced Cannabis in large scale industrial bioreactors, marking the start of the transition to commercial scale manufacturing. To that end, the Company has commenced the process to obtain a production license in Israel for its Cannabis products to complement the R&D license it has used to date for the Cannabis development program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

- HM43239 clinical remission at 120mg expands list of potential treatable AML populations -

- On track to initiate genotype-enriched expansion program for HM43239 in 2H22 -

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that Cardiol's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Andrew Hamer, will be participating in a panel discussion entitled "New World Order for EndoCVRenal Disease" at Cantor Fitzgerald's Virtual Rare Orphan Disease Summit on Tuesday, March 29th, at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×