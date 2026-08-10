AT&T-Led Neutral-Host Network Powers New Connectivity Experience at Davis Wade Stadium

AT&T customers at Mississippi State University's Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville are getting a boost in wireless connectivity following the deployment of a new AT&T-led distributed antenna system, or DAS, powered by Airspan's MobileAccess 6000 Digital platform.

Led and owned by AT&T as a neutral-host network, the new DAS is designed to deliver high-capacity, multi-operator cellular connectivity throughout the 60,000+ seat stadium, helping fans, students, teams, staff, media and visitors stay connected during football games, concerts and other major events.

"When you have tens of thousands of people in one place, you need infrastructure that can keep up," said Michael Walker, VP, External & Legislative Affairs, AT&T Mississippi. "Strengthening connectivity at Davis Wade Stadium helps improve the fan experience, supports stadium operations and helps ensure people can stay connected when it matters most."

The new DAS includes strategically placed antennas that distribute wireless network coverage throughout the stadium. The enhanced coverage and capacity help improve connectivity during periods of heavy wireless traffic, including sold-out SEC football games and major live entertainment events.

"Davis Wade Stadium is one of the SEC's premier football venues, and Bulldogs fans expect to stay connected from tailgating through the final whistle," said Walker. "We're proud to work with Mississippi State University, Airspan and M-Communications to bring enhanced connectivity to fans, students, staff and visitors. This new system is designed to support the always-connected game day experience people expect today."

The AT&T-led neutral-host network features Airspan's MobileAccess 6000 Digital DAS and was built to support high-capacity demand across the stadium. Key network highlights include:

  • 53-sector, MIMO architecture designed to support high-capacity game-day demand
  • Support for all mid-band spectrum , including C-Band, 3.45 GHz and 2.5 GHz
  • Compact headend architecture optimized for highly constrained equipment space

"High-density venues like Davis Wade Stadium present some of the most demanding wireless design challenges, requiring exceptional network capacity with limited communications infrastructure footprint," said Amit Jain, Senior Vice President and General Manager of In-Building Networks at Airspan. "AT&T's leadership was instrumental in delivering a future-ready neutral-host network, and we are proud that our MobileAccess 6000 platform helped meet the venue's performance and aggressive deployment requirements."

Airspan's MobileAccess 6000 was selected for its compact headend architecture and medium-power remote units, helping reduce the overall equipment footprint while delivering the sectorization, deployment flexibility and scalability required for a complex stadium environment.

The deployment at Davis Wade Stadium is part of AT&T's broader commitment to expanding and strengthening connectivity across Mississippi. From 2021 to 2025, AT&T invested nearly $1.4 billion in its wireless and wireline networks in Mississippi to build more infrastructure and power more opportunity for residents, businesses and communities.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan's portfolio spans three core solution areas - in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground - and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment. Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

For more information , contact :
Anne Baldridge
AT&T Corporate Communications
Phone: 214-776-5714
Email: aq0405@att.com

Kyle Allen
Airspan Corporate Communications
Email: kallen@airspan.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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