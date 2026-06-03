AT&T Brings Connection to Life Through New Campaign Inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5"

Key Takeaway:

  • AT&T teams up with Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" to showcase the power of connection through a custom animated TV spot, in-store experiences, and community screenings 

- AT&T is bringing connection to life through a new campaign inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," which hits theaters June 19. As part of the collaboration, AT&T and Pixar Animation Studios created a custom animated commercial featuring Bonnie and the iconic "Toy Story 5" characters showing how connection shows up in real life. The campaign extends beyond the screen to include immersive in-store experiences, merchandise, and community screenings designed to meaningfully connect families this summer.

"Connection is what AT&T does best, and this collaboration with Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 lets us bring that to life for families in a real way," said Angela Rittgers, SVP, Consumer National Revenue Operations at AT&T. "This summer, we're showing up in stores, in communities, and in the moments that matter most, because that's what AT&T has always done: kept families connected through every chapter, every milestone, and every adventure."

"Our all-new movie, 'Toy Story 5,' reminds us that no matter how technology may change playtime, the connections between our loved ones—whether family, friends, or toys—are what matter most," said Lylle Breier, EVP Partnerships & Events at Disney. "We're thrilled to be working with our great collaborators at AT&T to bring those meaningful connections to life in this campaign." 

Immersive Retail Experiences: Step Inside the World of "Toy Story 5" 
AT&T is bringing "Toy Story 5" to life in select retail stores, transforming them into places families can explore together. From interactive photo moments to hands-on experiences with the amiGO Jr. device family, the spaces are designed to turn everyday store visits into something more memorable. The experience launches beginning June 8 across six markets including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York, and runs through July 9.

AT&T will also carry a selection of officially licensed accessories, including cases, portable batteries, and the Toy Story Hugger characters, available beginning June 5 at select stores and att.com, while supplies last.

Community Screenings and Giving Back
AT&T will host special screenings of "Toy Story 5" for families from its Connected Learning Centers, turning a night at the movies into a shared moment together. This builds on AT&T's long-standing commitment to expanding access and opportunity. Since 2021, AT&T has reached more than 2.4 million people through digital resources, with nearly one million students learning through The Achievery. AT&T plans to open at least 100 Connected Learning Centers by the end of 2027.

About AT&T's Tools and Devices Designed for Families
Separately from the "Toy Story 5" collaboration, AT&T continues to offer tools and resources designed to help families stay connected and navigate the digital world with confidence. AT&T is the first and only U.S. carrier with a full suite of family devices designed for kids with the amiGO lineup, giving parents a connected ecosystem purpose-built for families. The products include:

  • AT&T amiGO Jr. Phone: With the free AT&T amiGO app managed on the parent's own iOS or Android phone, parents stay in control with real-time location sharing, Safe Zones, approved contacts, and screen time schedules.
  • AT&T amiGO Jr. Watch 2: A more durable second-generation kids' smartwatch with secure messaging, location monitoring, an emergency SOS button, and school mode.
  • AT&T amiGO Jr. Tab: A kid-friendly tablet with safe browsing, playtime limits, and secure video calling with parent-approved contacts.

AT&T also provides parents with free tips and tools to help their families navigate the digital world with confidence, powered by AT&T ScreenReady and The Achievery, covering everything from building healthy habits to understanding screen time, supporting kids and parents at every stage.

To learn more about AT&T's products and resources for families, visit att.com/ToyStory5

About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com

About Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5"
The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5," and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? "Toy Story 5" is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth "Toy Story" feature. Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 5" opens only in theaters June 19.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)

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