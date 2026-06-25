Atlassian Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms

Atlassian (DX) recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute in the inaugural evaluation of the rapidly growing DPIP market
Atlassian Corporation (Nasdaq: TEAM), a leading provider of TEAM collaboration and productivity software, has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner ® Magic Quadrant™ for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms (DPIP). Notably, Atlassian (DX) was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision among 12 evaluated vendors.
According to the report, the "primary catalyst for the market's recent acceleration is the widespread adoption of AI coding assistants, automated test generation, and agent-based workflows," elevating DPIP to "a foundational pillar of enterprise AI governance and engineering strategy." Organizations are increasingly trying to understand productivity gains and returns on their AI investments. By integrating DX into Atlassian's System of Work, customers gain the insights and tools to make teams more effective than ever before.
It's Atlassian (DX)'s view that it was recognized for the strength of its product, and believes the frameworks, data, and capabilities provided help engineering leaders measure what matters. Atlassian (DX)'s responsiveness in shipping AI measurement capabilities also help organizations quantify AI's impact, and its global reach across EMEA, North America, and APAC supports distributed enterprises wherever their teams are.
Greyson Junggren, co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of DX, said, "Less than a year ago, Atlassian made a strategic bet that engineering leaders need more than dashboards. They need a research-backed, holistic understanding of developer experience to unlock the full potential of AI-accelerated development. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates that strategy and Atlassian's ability to deliver these insights at a global scale."
Atlassian continues to invest in DX capabilities that enable engineering leaders to:
- Quantify AI impact with confidence: The DX AI Measurement Framework moves organizations beyond industry hype to measure the actual productivity gains, cost implications, and workflow changes driven by AI coding tools, giving leaders the data they need to make informed investment decisions.
- Understand the full developer experience: The DX Core 4 Framework goes beyond cycle-time metrics to capture speed, effectiveness, quality, and impact, providing a complete view of what's actually helping or hindering teams.
- Drive insights at enterprise scale: With Atlassian platform integration, data residency, and localized support across global regions, DX delivers developer productivity intelligence wherever engineering teams operate, without costly deployments or fragmented tooling.
To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms here .
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.
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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Developer Productivity Insight Platforms, By Frank O'Connor et. al, 5 May 2026
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Media Contact:
Arseny Tseytlin
press@atlassian.com