Atlassian Launches New AI Features in Confluence to Transform Text into Dynamic Visuals

New Remix feature and pre-built partner agents enable teams to instantly transform Confluence pages into charts, prototypes, presentations, and apps — while preserving context

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of TEAM collaboration and productivity software, today announced new AI-powered capabilities in Confluence that transform how teams turn text into versatile visual stories.

Remix , now in open beta, enables teams to convert content from Confluence pages into visual formats such as charts, infographics, and presentation-ready summaries.

The company also announced pre-built partner agents for Lovable, Replit, and Gamma that transform Confluence pages into artifacts in these tools to accelerate working prototypes, apps, and presentations, all without manual copy-pasting or custom integrations.

"Technology should fade into the background and let people focus on their best work," said Sanchan Saxena, SVP, Head of Product, Teamwork Collection, Atlassian. "With Remix and partner agents in Confluence, a single page becomes the starting point for whatever comes next: a clear story for leaders, a prototype for builders, or a walkthrough for customers, all from the same source of truth. As content flows effortlessly into tools like Lovable, Replit, and Gamma, the distance between an idea and a real outcome gets smaller. When you remove that friction, teams do more than manage documents; they create the next generation of products and experiences."

Remix in Confluence: From Pages to Visuals, Instantly

Remix transforms Confluence from a static knowledge base into a dynamic content engine. It uses AI to instantly visualize your work, so teams spend less time formatting and more time thinking and deciding.

  • Transform content instantly — highlight any content - a paragraph, table, or full document - to generate other forms of content like charts, infographics, scorecards, or summary cards
  • Maintain a single source of truth — visuals are layered on top of the original content and linked to the source, with no need for exports or separate tools
  • Get smart recommendations — the Teamwork Graph suggests the most effective visual format based on content type and organizational usage patterns

At launch, Confluence will be able to turn pages into data visualizations, infographics, scorecards, and charts, with more formats to come.

Pre-built partner agents: Turn your Confluence pages into new formats across your favorite tools

Alongside Remix, Atlassian is launching third-party agents pre-built on MCP (Model Context Protocol) that connect Confluence directly to partner tools beginning April 13th:

  • Lovable: Turn a product spec into a working UI prototype
  • Replit: Convert a technical document into a starter application that an engineer can fork and build on
  • Gamma: Transform meeting notes or a status page into a polished presentation

Each agent is launched directly from Confluence, reads page content and metadata, and transfers full context into the partner tool. The resulting artifact links back to the original source page. Setup requires no custom scripting: an admin simply enables the partner's MCP server in Atlassian Administration, and the agent appears in the team's Rovo directory within minutes.

These are the first three partner agents available in Confluence, with additional partners planned.

Built on an Open Ecosystem

Our new partner agents in Confluence are powered by Rovo and built on the open MCP , the standard behind Atlassian's expanding ecosystem of AI integrations. MCP enables Confluence content to flow securely and consistently into partner tools, preserving context and providing partners a straightforward path to build agents that work with Confluence out of the box.

You can learn more about both features here: http://www.atlassian.com/blog/announcements/rovo-remix-3p-agents-confluence

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

Press contact: press@atlassian.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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