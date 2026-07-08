ATCO TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS ON JULY 29, 2026

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X,OTC:ACLLF)
ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The news release will be distributed via Cision (www.newswire.ca/news-releases/) and the results, including Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be posted on www.ATCO.com.
ATCO will hold a live teleconference and webcast with Katie Patrick, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer and Adam Beattie, President, Structures at 10:00 am Mountain Time (12:00 pm Eastern Time) on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 1-833-821-0222. No pass code is required.
Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period with investment analysts. Participants are asked to please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start and request to join the ATCO teleconference.
Management invites interested parties to listen via live webcast at: https://www.atco.com/en-ca/about-us/investors/events-presentations.html.
A replay of the teleconference will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 29, 2026. Please call 1-855-669-9658 and enter pass code 3375114.
As a global enterprise, ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $28 billion. ATCO is focused on delivering essential solutions across the housing, energy and defence sectors, helping build, power and protect a future everyone can count on. ATCO Structures delivers innovative modular solutions that help communities address growing housing demand while supporting industry and economic growth. Canadian Utilities, an ATCO subsidiary, delivers safe and reliable energy services through its utilities, midstream and generation businesses. Together, these operations provide essential electricity and natural gas infrastructure, generation and storage solutions that support customers, communities and industry. ATCO Frontec provides construction and operational support services for defence and security operations. ATCO also has investments in energy retail services through ATCO Energy, as well as ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.
Investor & Analyst Inquiries:
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Financial Operations
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636
Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Contact Media Relations
(587) 228 4571
Subscription Inquiries:
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SOURCE ATCO Ltd.
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