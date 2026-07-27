AstraZeneca results: H1 and Q2 2026

AstraZeneca results: H1 and Q2 2026

Growth momentum continues. On track to deliver ambition of $80 billion in Total Revenue in 2030

AstraZeneca:

Revenue and EPS summary

H1 2026

% Change

Q2 2026

% Change

$m

Actual

CER 1

$m

Actual

CER

- Product Sales

28,896

8

5

14,510

5

4

- Alliance Revenue

1,699

31

29

874

34

33

Product Revenue

30,595

9

6

15,384

6

5

Collaboration Revenue

77

(6)

(9)

-

n/m

n/m

Total Revenue

30,672

9

6

15,384

6

5

Reported EPS ($)

3.60

4

3

1.61

2

(2)

Core 2 EPS ($)

5.21

12

11

2.63

21

18

Key performance elements for H1 2026

(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)

  • Total Revenue up 6%, with double-digit growth in Oncology and Rare Disease offsetting headwinds from Farxiga US loss of exclusivity and China volume-based procurement
  • Core Operating profit and Core EPS increased 11%
  • Interim dividend increased 3 cents to $1.06 per share (79.5 pence, 10.32 SEK)
  • 30 approvals in major regions since Q4 2025 results

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:

"In the first half we saw strong performance and continued pipeline delivery, including six key positive Phase III programmes and eight first approvals in major markets, including in the US for Baxfendy, our first-in-class medicine for hypertension.

While we are disappointed by the CARDIO-TTRansform outcome, we are on track to deliver our $80bn Total Revenue ambition, which assumes successes and setbacks. We remain confident in the strength of our pipeline and have more than twenty high-value readouts due over the next 18 months.

We continue to invest at pace in our transformative technologies, and in our commercial execution to bring our innovative medicines to patients around the globe and drive growth beyond 2030."

Guidance

AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance 3 for FY 2026 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2025.

Total Revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to - high single-digit percentage

Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage

The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%

If foreign exchange rates for July 2026 to December 2026 were to remain at the average rates seen in June 2026, it is anticipated that Total Revenue in FY 2026 would benefit from a low single-digit percentage positive impact (unchanged) compared to the performance at CER, and Core EPS growth would be broadly similar (unchanged) to the growth at CER.

Results highlights

Table 1: Milestones achieved since the prior results announcement

Phase III and other registrational data readouts

Medicine

Trial

Indication

Event

Imfinzi

VOLGA

MIBC not candidates for cisplatin

Primary endpoint met

Imfinzi

EMERALD-2

Adjuvant HCC

Primary endpoint not met

Imfinzi

NILE

1L bladder cancer

Primary endpoint met

sone-ve

CLARITY-Gastric01

2L+ Cldn18.2+ gastric/GEJ cancer

Primary endpoint met

Wainua

CARDIO-TTRansform

ATTR-CM

Primary endpoint not met

Ultomiris

TMA-313

HSCT-TMA (adults)

Primary endpoint not met

Ultomiris

ALXN1210-MG-319

gMG (paediatric)

Primary endpoint met

Regulatory approvals

Medicine

Trial

Indication

Region

Calquence

AMPLIFY

1L CLL (fixed duration)

JP

Datroway

TROPION-Breast02

1L TNBC for patients where immunotherapy is not an option

US

Enhertu

DESTINY-Breast05

High-risk HER2+ early breast cancer (post-neoadjuvant)

US

Enhertu

DESTINY-Breast11

Neoadjuvant HER2+ Stage II or III breast cancer

US

Enhertu

DESTINY-PanTumor02 / DESTINY-Lung01 / DESTINY-CRC02

HER2-positive solid tumours

EU

Etcamah (camizestrant)

SERENA-6

ESR1 m HR+ HER2- 1L locally advanced or metastatic
breast cancer

EU, JP

Imfinzi

POTOMAC

NMIBC

US

Imfinzi

MATTERHORN

Resectable gastric/GEJ cancer

JP

Orphathys

NCT04923932

3L+ MET+ gastric/GEJ cancer

CN

Truqap

CAPItello-281

PTEN-deficient mHSPC

US

Baxfendy

BaxHTN

Hypertension

US

Fasenra

NATRON

Hypereosinophilic syndrome

US, EU, JP, CN

Regulatory submissions or acceptances* in major regions

Medicine

Trial

Indication

Region

Baxfendy

BaxHTN / Bax24 / BaxAsia

Hypertension

JP

tozorakimab

OBERON / TITANIA / MIRANDA / PROSPERO

COPD

EU, CN

Ultomiris

I CAN

IgAN

US, JP

efzimfotase alfa

MULBERRY / CHESTNUT / HICKORY

HPP

JP

* US, EU and China regulatory entries in this table denote filing acceptance

Other pipeline updates

For recent trial starts and anticipated timings of key trial readouts, please refer to the Clinical Trials Appendix document in the financial results section of the AstraZeneca investor relations website: www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html

Table 2: Key elements of financial performance: Q2 2026

For the quarter

Reported

Change

Core

Change

ended 30 June

$m

Act

CER

$m

Act

CER

Product Revenue

15,384

6

5

15,384

6

5

* See Tables 3, 7, 23, 24 and 25 for further details of Product Revenue, Product Sales and Alliance Revenue

Collaboration Revenue

-

n/m

n/m

-

n/m

n/m

* See Tables 4 and 26 for further details of Collaboration Revenue

Total Revenue

15,384

6

5

15,384

6

5

* See Tables 5 and 6 for Total Revenue by Therapy Area and by region

Gross Margin (%)

84

+1pp

-

84

+1pp

+1pp

+ Variations in Gross Margin can be expected between periods due to various factors, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, product seasonality and Collaboration Revenue
− Pricing headwinds, including those driven by loss of exclusivity and VBP in China

R&D expense

4,053

14

13

3,662

6

5

* Core R&D: 24% of Total Revenue
+ Increasing number of trials, and patients in those trials
+ Investments in transformative technologies
+ Addition of R&D projects from business development
+ Positive data readouts for high value pipeline opportunities that have ungated large late-stage trials

SG&A expense

5,651

16

14

4,050

7

4

* Core SG&A: 26% of Total Revenue
+ Investment to support ongoing and future launches

Other operating income and expense 4

152

92

93

152

>2x

>2x

+ Various partner milestones

Operating profit

3,164

(10)

(13)

5,158

12

10

Operating Margin (%)

21

-4pp

-4pp

34

+2pp

+2pp

Net finance expense

355

(4)

(8)

340

13

8

+ Lower interest income on short-term deposits
− Reported Net finance expense benefitted from a lower discount unwind on contingent consideration liabilities

Tax rate (%)

10

-11pp

-11pp

15

-6pp

-6pp

− Benefit from adjustments to deferred tax assets, as a result of certain internal legal entity changes.

* Variations in the tax rate can be expected between periods

EPS ($)

1.61

2

(2)

2.63

21

18

For dollar values in this table, the unit of change is percent. For Gross Margin, Operating Margin and Tax rate, the unit of change is percentage points (pp).

In the table above, R&D expense, SG&A expense and Net finance expense are displayed as positive numbers. The plus and minus symbols next to comments denote the directional impact of the item being discussed. For example, a plus symbol next to a comment about an R&D item indicates that the item increased R&D expenditure relative to the prior year period.

Corporate and business development

Dizal Pharmaceutical Co
In July 2026, AstraZeneca entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dizal Pharmaceutical Co (Dizal), Ltd for Zegfrovy (sunvozertinib), a novel oral irreversible EGFR inhibitor for patients with lung cancer.

AstraZeneca will acquire worldwide rights to develop and commercialise Zegfrovy , which is approved in the US and China for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment to Dizal of $600m and additional payments of up to $900m upon achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales-related milestones. Additionally, Dizal will receive tiered royalties on the global sales of Zegfrovy . The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.

Sino Biopharmaceutical
In July 2026, AstraZeneca and Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (CTTQ), a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, entered into an exclusive licence agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of CTTQ's PDE3/4 inhibitor, TQC3721, which is being developed for respiratory indications.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $200m, with additional development, regulatory and sales milestones up to $1.9bn, as well as tiered royalties ranging up to double-digit percentages based on the annual net sales of TQC3721 products.

The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.

Sustainability highlights

In July 2026, AstraZeneca hosted a call for investors to discuss the latest developments in its Sustainability strategy. A replay of the call is available on astrazeneca.com .

Reporting calendar

The Company intends to publish its 9M and Q3 2026 results on 30 October 2026.

Conference call

A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today, 27 July 2026, at 11:45 UK time. Details can be accessed via astrazeneca.com .

Notes

  1. Constant exchange rates. The differences between Actual Change and CER Change are due to foreign exchange movements between periods in 2026 vs. 2025. CER financial measures are not accounted for according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they remove the effects of currency movements from Reported results.

  2. Core financial measures are adjusted to exclude certain items. The differences between Reported and Core measures are primarily due to costs relating to the amortisation of intangibles, impairments, legal settlements and restructuring charges. A full reconciliation between Reported EPS and Core EPS is provided in Tables 10 and 11 in the Financial Performance section of this document.

  3. The Company is unable to provide guidance on a Reported basis because it cannot reliably forecast material elements of the Reported results, including any fair value adjustments arising on acquisition-related liabilities, intangible asset impairment charges and legal settlement provisions. Please refer to the Cautionary statements section regarding forward-looking statements at the end of this announcement.

  4. Income from disposals of assets and businesses, where the Group does not retain a significant ongoing economic interest, is recorded in Other operating income and expense in the Group's financial statements.

To read AstraZeneca's H1 & Q2 2026 Financial Results press release in full, read here .

Global Media Relations team
global-mediateam@astrazeneca.com
+44 (0)1223 344 800

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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