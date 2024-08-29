Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Property-wide 8,105 line-kilometre (line-km) helicopter-borne MobileMT electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical survey is underway to identify copper exploration targets and delineate regional and property-scale structures

  • 9 claims added for an additional 11,900 hectares ("ha") (119 square kilometers ("km2")) to claims package now totaling 89,000 ha (890 km2)

  • Prospecting, sampling and mapping program now complete

  • Nearly 400 grab rock samples and 44 lake sediment samples collected for assay, 50 samples for petrological study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2024 /Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to report on sampling, mapping and geophysical programs underway at the Epworth Project ("Epworth" or the "Project") in Nunavut.

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer of Aston Bay,commented:

"We are excited to be working on our second high-grade copper project in Nunavut. Epworth has proven high-grade copper-silver-zinc mineralization at the surface, like our Storm Project, along with intriguing kicks of cobalt and gold.

"The prospecting team from Emerald Geological Services has just wrapped up their sampling program and Dr. Elizabeth Turner has completed her initial mapping program. Encouraged by the preliminary results, we have staked an additional 119 km2; our claims package now exceeds 890 km2.

"The MobileMT geophysical survey is now underway property-wide. This innovative method utilizes the natural energy of lightning strikes across the globe to produce electromagnetic fields to detect anomalies in the subsurface. The method has been proven effective in delineating both primary targets and structures in similar mineralization elsewhere and has recently been deployed at other projects in Nunavut. In addition to these new surveys, our consultants are digitizing and reinterpreting several historical geophysical surveys to assist in our understanding of the geological environment.

"We are eager to begin compilation of the new and historical data to assist in targeting for anticipated drilling next year."

Bruce MacLachlan from Emerald Geological Services, vendor of the Epworth Property, added:

"The recent prospecting and mapping program was highly successful, having discovered significant new copper mineralization and having gained a better understanding of historical showings. The results of the program, in conjunction with the ongoing geophysical survey and studies carried out by Dr. Elizabeth Turner, will guide the next phase of exploration as we hone in on the best target areas for future groundwork and drilling."

Prospecting, Mapping and New Claims

Geologists from Emerald Geological Sciences have recently completed a 35-day prospecting and rock and lake sediment sampling program at four critical areas on the property: Metallic South/Payback, Northwest Claims, Southwest Claims and the historical CBC Showing areas (Figures 1 and 2.) Nearly 400 grab rock samples and 44 lake sediment samples were collected for assay.

Figure 1: Location of the Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada.

Figure 2. Expanded claim block and location of 2024 field season sampled areas, Epworth Project, Nunavut.

Dr. Elizabeth Turner, Technical Advisor to Aston Bay, conducted a seven-day helicopter-supported mapping program beginning in early August as well as a literature review. Dr. Turner collected 50 samples for petrological study in addition to conducting regional mapping and stratigraphic studies to better define the Epworth mineralization and place it in a regional geological context.

Encouraged by the initial feedback from the mapping crew, the Company has staked an additional 119 km2 in the north-west area of the project bringing the total claims package to over 890 km2 (Figure 1).

MobileMT Geophysical Survey

Expert Geophysical Systems has initiated an 8,105 line-km MobileMT EM geophysical survey spanning the entire expanded claim block. The survey will be conducted with 100-metre ("m") line spacing in the northern half of the claim block and 200m spacing in the southern half.

MobileMT uses naturally occurring electromagnetic fields generated by lighting discharges over the planet. The electromagnetic fields and the currents induced by these fields are used in MobileMT to understand the variations in the electrical resistivity of the subsurface. MobileMT is capable of delivering geoelectrical information from shallow to > 1 km depth range with high spatial and resistivity resolution. MobileMT system detects resistivity contrasts of geology structures and boundaries of any shape and in any direction due to total field (three-component) measurements.

The Company believes the results of the geophysical survey will greatly improve the understanding of the geological environment and, in conjunction with newly digitized historical geophysical data and new geological interpretations, will assist in developing targets for further work, including anticipated drilling, in 2025.

Qualified Person

Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA.

The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut, and the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West") have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer
thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com
(416) 456-3516

SOURCE:Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Large-Scale Copper Targets at Depth Take Shape at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Large-Scale Copper Targets at Depth Take Shape at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Diamond drilling intersects new zones of copper at depth as the deep search EM survey identifies a 1,300m x 500m anomaly for drill testing

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Assays Confirm Additional Near-Surface, High-Grade Copper at the Storm Project, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Assays Confirm Additional Near-Surface, High-Grade Copper at the Storm Project, Canada

HIGHLIGHTS

Resource delineation program on track with multiple high-grade copper intervals confirmed by assays at the Cyclone and Chinook Deposits

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Direct Shipping Product Potential at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Direct Shipping Product Potential at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Ore sorting and beneficiation results highlight simple, small-footprint development potential

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Grants Stock Options

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") advises that it has granted stock options exercisable to acquire 2,300,000 common shares in the Company to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.105 per share with a five-year term and will vest one-third on the date of grant, and one-third on each of the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant

About Aston Bay Holdings
Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Confirm Expansion of High-Grade Copper Zones at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Intervals up to 121.2m of continuous visual copper mineralization intersected

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

On 13 June 2024, the boards of Deterra Global Holdings Pty Ltd ("Bidco") and Trident Royalties PLC ("Trident") announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Trident by Bidco pursuant to which Bidco will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Trident (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme"). The circular in relation to the Scheme was published on 4 July 2024 (the "Scheme Document

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") (TSXV:CELL)(OTCQB:EVKRF)(FRA:NMK2) is pleased to announce the expansion of our exploration land holdings with the inclusion of a new Copper Property, located in Northern British Columbia

The Company has entered into a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 26, 2024 (the "Agreement"), with AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. ("AC/DC"), to a acquire a 100% interest in 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares located in North Central British Columbia. The region is host to numerous operating mines, good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is a "related party" transaction and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Desala Petorca SPA ("Desala Petorca") announced on August 23, 2024 a strategic alliance and investment with Colbún S.A. ("Colbún"). Desala Petorca is a desalination project located on the coast of the Petorca Province, V Region ("Desalination Project"), designed to be a multi-client supplier of desalinated water. Desala Petorca is key to guaranteeing water security in the Petorca Province, one of the areas in Chile most affected by decade-long droughts.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

Intersects Visible Gold and Multiple Zones of Sulfide Mineralization - 4 Holes Rush Au Analysis

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

1844 Announces Addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the Board of Directors

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") is extremely pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Andre Gauthier to the board of directors effective immediately. [1]

Mr. Gauthier holds a B.Sc. in Geological Engineering and a M. Sc. in Mineral Exploration both obtained from the UQAC - Chicoutimi, (Québec) and is an active member and leader of many mining and professional organizations (Canada, Peru, UAE, and China).

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and CEO of 1844 states "On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to welcome Mr. Gauthier. His impressive resume over the span of his career, along with his experience and knowledge of both company and resource development in Quebec further strengthens our already strong team."

Mr. Gauthier's career has spanned 50 years and projects in over 35 countries. He has held senior positions, including officer and directors' appointments in SOQUEM, Falconbridge, Noramco Mining, Cambior Inc., Maxy Gold Corp (China), Inca Pacific Resources, Lara Exploration Ltd., Vena Resources Inc., and Western Union Peru.

Additionally, Mr. Gauthier has been involved in many Gold and Copper discoveries and acquisitions, including Lac Shortt (Canada), La Arena (Peru), Anabi Minaspata (Peru), Luchun (China), Metates (Mexico), La Granja and La Virgen (Peru) and Pachon (Argentina).

Since 2020, Andre has been leading Eval Minerals, his private company involved in mineral investment and advisory. He is on the board of various companies involved in the exploration industry, both privately owned or listed on the Canadian Stock exchange. Since April 2024 Andre is also vice president of CAUR Technologies, a revolutionary Seismic technology which is part of Geophysics GPR International.

About 1844 Resources Inc: 

1844 is an exploration company with a focus in strategic and energetic metals and underexplored regions "Gaspé, Nunavik Québec".  With a dedicated management team, the Company's goal is to create shareholder value through the discovery of new deposits.

1844 Resources Inc.

(signed) "Sylvain Laberge"               

Sylvain Laberge
President and CEO
514.702.9841
Slaberge@1844resources.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the expected closings of the Unit Offering and the Option Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval, including approval by the Exchange. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on several assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. These include assumptions regarding, among other things: general business and economic conditions; the availability of additional exploration and mineral project financing; and Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration or other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×