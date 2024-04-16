Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Asra Minerals Limited

Asra Declares Maiden MRE for Yttria Ree Deposit

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR) is pleased to announce its maiden JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for its 100%-owned Yttria Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit, located on its Mt Stirling Project near Leonora in the Goldfields region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

  • Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 15Mt at 490ppm TREO for Asra’s 100%-owned Yttria Rare Earth Elements (REE) Deposit in the Goldfields of Western Australia
  • MRE with uniquely high ratio of 55% Heavy and 22% Magnet Rare Earth Oxides
  • More than half of the MRE within the higher confidence ‘Indicated’ classification
  • MRE only represents a very small part of the prospective land area
  • Significant REE Exploration Target defined along strike of Yttria, extending over a corridor more than 20km long on Asra’s Mt Stirling project near Leonora
  • Quality of MRE underpinned by recent positive metallurgical results and Independent resource estimation by Snowden-Optiro Consultants
  • High scandium oxide content of 67ppm identified in REE mineralisation domain, as well as additional scandium mineralisation above and below the REE horizon

The MRE of 15Mt at 490ppm Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) with 67ppm scandium oxide (Sc2O3) covers the first 2km of strike at the Yttria REE Deposit, with 55% of the tonnes within the Indicated JORC Category.

The MRE has an exceptionally high ratio of 55% Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO) incorporating high value dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb) Rare Earth Oxides.

A REE Exploration Target* of an additional 110-300 Mt at 450-550 ppm TREO at Mt Stirling presents Asra with the opportunity to extend the current Mineral Resource at Yttria.

Importantly, the Yttria Deposit has minimal overburden and presents very favourably to simple open-cut mining, supported by Tier 1 transportation links and other required infrastructure in the world-class Goldfields mining region.

Asra’s Managing Director, Rob Longley commented:

“Our maiden MRE for the Yttria REE Deposit is an exciting moment for Asra Minerals and our shareholders, placing us another step closer to delivering the critical minerals needed to charge global electrification.

“This MRE sits neatly within our extensive gold portfolio at Mt Stirling in the world-renowned Goldfields region, where we also hold a current gold JORC Resource of 152,000 oz @ 1.7g/t Au across the project1.

“Our focus will now turn to progressively expanding and growing the REE resource at Mt Stirling and utilise these learnings for exploration activity at our nearby Kookynie West Project, just south of Leonora.

“I look forward to providing further updates as we venture into this next phase of exploration across our multi- commodity portfolio in Western Australia.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Asra Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

