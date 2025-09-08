Asante Announces Partial Sale of Position Held by Kinross

Asante Announces Partial Sale of Position Held by Kinross

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE,OTC:ASGOF | GSE: ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | OTCQX: ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces that Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") announced today that it had sold an aggregate of 29,850,984 common shares ("Shares") of Asante representing approximately 4.2% of the outstanding Shares of Asante and approximately 44.7% of the Shares held by Kinross in the Company. The Shares were sold at a price per Share of $1.55, a 10% discount to the closing price of the Shares on Friday, September 5, 2025. Prior to the sale, Kinross held approximately 9.4% of the outstanding Shares and up to 18% of the Shares, on a partially-diluted basis, assuming conversion of all convertible instruments held by Kinross. After the sale, Kinross holds 36,927,650 Shares, 5,000,000 warrants to purchase Shares and a convertible debenture which is convertible into Shares at the option of Kinross at any time for a period of five years from the date of issuance at a conversion price equal to C$1.81 per Share. Kinross now owns approximately 5.2% of Asante's outstanding Shares, on a non-diluted basis, and 13.2% of the outstanding Shares, on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the convertible securities of Asante held by Kinross.

Dave Anthony, President and CEO of Asante stated, "This block of Shares was issued to Kinross as partial consideration when the Company purchased the Chirano Mine from Kinross in 2022. Kinross has been and remains a very supportive partner to Asante and we're pleased that Kinross has been able to monetize this component of the original share consideration at an increase to the original value."

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

Overview

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE Frankfurt:1A9) is focused on developing its Kubi Gold Mining Project to production and aggressively exploring its other high potential concessions, all located near the centre of Ghana’s golden triangle. Previous exploration at Kubi has identified a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate of ~350,000oz of gold @ ~5.5 g/t in the upper 400m of the mineralized structure with major exploration upside to depth.

Ghana is Africa’s second largest gold producer and the ninth largest in the world. The politically stable country has mining-friendly regulations, two mining colleges and a large workforce trained in geology, exploration methods and mining engineering. Ghana’s largest underground mine, AngloGold Ashanti’s Obuasi mine, has been in near continuous production for more than a century and has recorded production exceeding 32 million ounces of gold. Other major mining companies operating in Ghana include Kinross Gold (Chirano Mine), Gold Fields (Tarkwa and Abosso Mines), Perseus Mining (Edikan Gold Mine) and Newmont Mining (Ahafo and Akyem) and Ghana’s newest mine the Asanko Gold Asanko (Obotan) mine. This resource-rich region still remains under explored leaving excellent potential for discovering other large deposits.

Developing Gold Resources in Ghana

VIDEO - CEO Clips - Asante Gold Corporation: A Beacon of Gold Mining Innovation in Ghana

VIDEO - CEO Clips - Asante Gold Corporation: A Beacon of Gold Mining Innovation in Ghana

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE) (GSE: ASG In the vibrant gold mining landscape of Ghana, Asante Gold emerges as a leader, championing the fusion of traditional gold mining with innovative practices. Operating the prestigious Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines, Asante has demonstrated its prowess by pouring approximately 220,000 ounces of gold in 2023, nearing its projected targets. With a significant portion of the company owned by Ghanaians, Asante is deeply intertwined with the national ethos, promoting sustainable mining practices that benefit both the economy and the environment. As it continues to explore and develop new projects within Ghana's Golden Triangle, Asante Gold Corporation is poised for future growth, underpinned by a commitment to excellence and community engagement.

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE: ASE) (GSE: ASG)

https://asantegold.com/

Asante Announces Technical Reports Delineating Annual Gold Production Near 450 Koz by 2025, Significant Resource Growth

Asante Announces Technical Reports Delineating Annual Gold Production Near 450 Koz by 2025, Significant Resource Growth

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces the filing of updated technical reports for the Chirano and Bibiani mines in Ghana, delineating new Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and life of mine plans based on proven and probable reserves. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to years in this news release relate to the 12-month period commencing February of the applicable calendar year, consistent with the Company's January 31 fiscal year-end. For example, "2025" refers to the 12-month period of February 2025 January 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

Asante Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2024

Asante Files Financial and Operating Results for the Year Ended January 31, 2024

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) ("Asante" or the "Company") announces the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months and fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

A summary of the financial and operating results for fiscal 2024 are presented in this news release, together with an outlook for the Bibiani and Chirano mines. For a detailed discussion of results for the full fiscal year and the fourth quarter, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 30, 2024, filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Asante's website at www.asantegold.com .

Asante Announces Correction to Press Release

Asante Announces Correction to Press Release

Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company" CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces a correction to the voting numbers and percentages included in its press release announcing the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. The press release provided voting results from proxies received and did not include ballot results at the Meeting. The Company confirms that all matters presented for approval by management were duly authorized and approved. Corrected detailed voting results of the Meeting are as follows:

Detailed Voting Results:

Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Asante Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Asante Gold Corporation ("Asante" or the "Company" CSE:ASE | GSE:ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | U.S.OTC:ASGOF) announces the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held yesterday, April 23, 2024. A total of 288,306,101 common shares (~65% of the outstanding shares) were represented at the Meeting with all matters presented for approval by management being duly authorized and approved, as follows:

  • Fixing the number of Directors at nine (9);
  • Election of the directors as proposed in the Company's management information circular dated March 18, 2024 (the "Circular"); and
  • Appointment of Auditors.

Detailed Voting Results:

