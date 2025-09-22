Asante Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange

Asante Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange

Asante Gold Corporation (TSXV: ASE | GSE: ASG | FRANKFURT:1A9 | OTCQX: ASGOF) (" Asante " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the " Common Shares ") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") effective at markets open on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. In connection with the Company's listing on the TSXV, the Common Shares will no longer trade on the CSE and will be voluntarily delisted from the CSE effective as of close of markets on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices or share certificates, or take any other action in connection with the TSXV listing.

The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process from the CSE to the TSXV. Following the listing on the TSXV, the Common Shares will continue to trade under the Company's current ticker symbol, "ASE". The Common Shares will also continue to be quoted or listed, as applicable, on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "ASGOF", the Ghana Stock Exchange under the symbol "ASG" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1A9".

Dave Anthony, President and CEO of Asante stated, "Our listing on the TSXV marks another milestone for Asante. We anticipate this listing will increase our visibility and liquidity through exposure to a broader base of investors thereby adding to our potential for a meaningful re-rating."

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is a gold exploration, development and operating company with a high-quality portfolio of projects and mines in Ghana. Asante is currently operating the Bibiani and Chirano Gold Mines and continues with detailed technical studies at its Kubi Gold Project. All mines and exploration projects are located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. Asante has an experienced and skilled team of mine finders, builders and operators, with extensive experience in Ghana. The Company is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the Ghana Stock Exchange. Asante is also exploring its Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase projects for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana's Golden Triangle.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.asantegold.com .

For further information please contact:

Dave Anthony, President & CEO
Frederick Attakumah, Executive Vice President and Country Director
Tel: +1 604 661 9400 or +233 303 972 147
Email: info@asantegold.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the timing and ability to complete the listing on the TSXV and the delisting from the CSE. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's inability to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for its planned activities, the Company's inability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, and the price of gold.

The reader is referred to the Company's public disclosure record which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except as required by securities laws and the policies of the securities exchanges on which the Company is listed, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Asante Gold Corporation

Asante Gold Corporation

Overview

Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE Frankfurt:1A9) is focused on developing its Kubi Gold Mining Project to production and aggressively exploring its other high potential concessions, all located near the centre of Ghana's golden triangle. Previous exploration at Kubi has identified a NI43-101 compliant resource estimate of ~350,000oz of gold @ ~5.5 g/t in the upper 400m of the mineralized structure with major exploration upside to depth.

Ghana is Africa's second largest gold producer and the ninth largest in the world. The politically stable country has mining-friendly regulations, two mining colleges and a large workforce trained in geology, exploration methods and mining engineering. Ghana's largest underground mine, AngloGold Ashanti's Obuasi mine, has been in near continuous production for more than a century and has recorded production exceeding 32 million ounces of gold. Other major mining companies operating in Ghana include Kinross Gold (Chirano Mine), Gold Fields (Tarkwa and Abosso Mines), Perseus Mining (Edikan Gold Mine) and Newmont Mining (Ahafo and Akyem) and Ghana's newest mine the Asanko Gold Asanko (Obotan) mine. This resource-rich region still remains under explored leaving excellent potential for discovering other large deposits.

