Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Drilling Continues to Produce Strong Lithium Results at the Rincon West Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V):  LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive results from the tenth and eleventh exploration holes at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . Samples collected over a 295.5 m section of RW-DDH-010 ranged from 245 to 366 mgl lithium. Samples collected over a 321 m section of RW-DDH-011 ranged from 246 to 344 mgl lithium.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"Our tenth exploration hole was situated to test the continuity of the brine aquifer as our drilling extends eastward into the main salar basin. These results demonstrate continued strong grades and an exceptional interval length. For our eleventh hole, we moved 2.7 kilometres to the southeast, to test the salt flat in the southern and eastern portion of our main block at the Rincon West project. This produced another long interval of concentrated brines and recovered cores containing fractured crystalline halite and coarse, poorly cemented sediments, which may be excellent formations for pumping potential. We were not able to reach the bottom of the basin formation in the eleventh hole. We plan to extend our ongoing drilling to greater depths, with the objective of drilling into basement rock and defining the bottom of the aquifer." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results including sampling method, the sample interval data and the brine analyses for RW-DDH-010 and RW-DDH-011 are shown in Tables 1 and 2 respectively. Drill collar information is presented in Table 3. An extensive selection of samples has also been sent for brine recovery testing at an independent laboratory; results are awaited.

The Rincon West Project covers 5198.8 hectares of the salar basin, consisting of three property blocks adjacent to Rio Tinto's Rincon Project. Drill holes RW-DDH-010 and RW-DDH-011 represent the first two holes of the 6-hole program planned for the Rinconcita II property, announced in the Company's October 19, 2023 News Release. The Rinconcita II property represents a continuous extension of the sandy western basin at Rincon West, eastwards over the Rincon salt flat.

Figure 1 presents a map of the western (main) block of the Rincon West project showing the positions of eleven completed exploration holes (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 and May 31, 2023 ). The drill locations are overlain on the conductive zones (yellow shading) delineated by two geophysics campaigns (see News Releases dated May 2, 2022 and October 19, 2023 ).

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-010 *

Sample Interval (m)

Sample Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness

(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-010






31.5

36.5

5.0

Single packer

102

1766

1601

1.066

39.5

42.5

3.0

Single packer

47

910

925

1.035

51.5

54.5

3.0

Single packer

58

1113

798

1.04

57.5

60.5

3.0

Single packer

131

2461

1469

1.087

63.5

66.5

3.0

Single packer

245

4262

2403

1.153

69.5

72.5

3.0

Single packer

294

5240

2907

1.176

75.5

78.5

3.0

Single packer

230

4087

2142

1.143

81.5

84.5

3.0

Single packer

275

4859

2565

1.165

87.5

90.5

3.0

Single packer

269

4824

2385

1.159

93.5

96.5

3.0

Single packer

343

6206

2925

1.201

141.5

144.5

3.0

Single packer

251

4530

2200

1.149

153.5

156.5

3.0

Single packer

351

6565

3015

1.204

159.5

162.5

3.0

Single packer

342

6389

2925

1.197

165.5

168.5

3.0

Single packer

366

6961

3075

1.212

171.5

174.5

3.0

Single packer

354

6709

2992

1.207

177.5

180.5

3.0

Single packer

365

6968

2999

1.21

183.5

186.5

3.0

Single packer

363

6923

3000

1.215

189.5

192.5

3.0

Single packer

353

6849

2929

1.215

192

196

4.0

Double packer

354

6824

3062

1.211

265.5

294.5

29.0

Single packer

325

6266

2766

1.194

310

314

4.0

Double packer

364

7122

3071

1.21

319

323

4.0

Double packer

360

6932

3072

1.211

333

337

4.0

Double packer

354

6767

3045

1.21

344

348

4.0

Double packer

350

6752

3019

1.209

355

359

4.0

Double packer

323

6185

2797

1.196

Table 2:  Interval data and results of brine analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill hole RW-DDH-011*

Sample Interval (m)

Sample Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness

(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-011






12.5

15.5

3.0

Single packer

156

3183

2312

1.123

24.5

27.5

3.0

Double packer

264

5140

3393

1.18

30.5

33.5

3.0

Double packer

262

5327

3040

1.202

36.5

38.0

1.5

Double packer

256

5265

2929

1.196

54.5

57.5

3.0

Single packer

279

5885

2896

1.214

60.5

63.5

3.0

Single packer

276

5779

2857

1.211

66.5

69.5

3.0

Single packer

275

5855

2874

1.208

72.5

75.5

3.0

Single packer

281

5979

2792

1.209

78.5

81.5

3.0

Single packer

280

5956

2862

1.207

84.5

87.5

3.0

Single packer

315

6748

2963

1.216

90.5

93.5

3.0

Single packer

320

6801

2997

1.215

96.5

99.5

3.0

Single packer

293

6249

2897

1.208

102.5

105.5

3.0

Single packer

321

6841

3013

1.213

108.5

111.5

3.0

Single packer

313

6639

2937

1.204

114.5

117.5

3.0

Single packer

286

6096

2777

1.194

120.5

123.5

3.0

Single packer

295

6279

2820

1.196

126.5

129.5

3.0

Single packer

296

6226

2768

1.197

132.5

135.5

3.0

Single packer

317

6680

2905

1.2

138.5

141.5

3.0

Single packer

303

6437

2846

1.203

144.5

147.5

3.0

Single packer

299

6381

2837

1.202

150.5

153.5

3.0

Single packer

299

6197

2850

1.205

156.5

159.5

3.0

Single packer

292

6029

2722

1.195

168.5

171.5

3.0

Single packer

315

6280

2856

1.208

174.5

177.5

3.0

Single packer

302

6356

2890

1.209

180.5

183.5

3.0

Single packer

292

5826

2693

1.209

186.5

189.5

3.0

Single packer

274

5896

2739

1.208

192.5

195.5

3.0

Single packer

275

5908

2679

1.205

210.5

213.5

3.0

Single packer

246

5391

2431

1.202

240.5

243.5

3.0

Single packer

278

5697

2741

1.215

276.5

279.5

3.0

Single packer

335

6890

3032

1.218

282.5

285.5

3.0

Single packer

338

7004

3035

1.219

288.5

291.5

3.0

Single packer

334

6966

3062

1.216

336.5

339.5

3.0

Single packer

344

6971

3028

1.218

342.5

345.5

3.0

Single packer

319

6537

2865

1.212

*Both drill holes were inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Drilling Methodology

Both RW-DDH-010 and RW-DDH-011 were executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and the recovery of brine samples where possible.

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists.

Table 3:  Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-010 and RW-DDH-011

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-010

683150

7337904

3743

n/a

90

401.0

RW-DDH-011

685111

7336135

3720

n/a

90

356.0

LIT's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval. In certain instances, double packer sampling is conducted following the completion of drilling. In this case, inflatable seals are employed to close both the top and bottom of the sample interval. The maximum span of double packer sampling is limited to less than 4 m by the height of the drill mast and other equipment limitations.

Geophysical profiling and lining the hole with 2" diameter PVC filters was completed for both holes. All core samples recovered in drilling were retained for geologic logging.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-010

RW-DDH-010 extends drilling eastwards from previous holes, towards Rincon salt flat. The hole was completed to 401.0 m depth and a total 24 brine samples using the single and double packer method were collected and submitted for analysis. Samples collected between 63.5 m depth and 359.0 m depth (the deepest sample collected) ranged from 245 to 366 mg/l lithium.  Over this 295.5 m interval 21 single and double packer brine samples were collected from intervals totalling 95.0 m , representing 32.1% of the total interval.

From surface to 23 m , gravels with a sandy-clayey matrix were drilled. No core was recovered between 23 and 27.5 m . From 27.5 to 52.5 m , red and brown sandy sediments were logged. Fine and medium black sands were drilled between 52.5 and 109 m . From 109 to 162.5 m , grey and brown sands were observed. A single 20 cm clay layer was observed within this interval. A sequence primarily composed of sandy breccias was drilled between 162.5 and 197 m , though no core was recovered between 179 and 180 m . From 197 to 313.7 m , multiple units of brecciated ignimbrite were drilled, typically containing angular lithic clasts.  From 313.7 to 317.7, altered breccia was observed, containing infrequent black veinlets with pyrite. Between 317.7 and 353 m , the hole intersected altered andesite with barite veins, followed by 5 m of hydrothermal breccia with traces of pyrite.  From 358 to 362 m , altered andesite was drilled. Between 362 and 373 m dacitic, rhyolitic and rhyodacitic porphyry units were logged, followed by a hydrothermal breccia. Then from 378 m rhyodacitic and rhyolitic porphyry units were observed, extending the end of the hole at 401 m .

Observations regarding RW-DDH-011

RW-DDH-011 is situated to investigate the basin below the salt flat at the southeast corner of the project area. The hole was drilled to 356.0 m depth and a total 34 brine samples using the single and double packer method were collected and submitted for analysis. Samples collected between 24.5 m depth and 345.50 m depth (the deepest sample collected) ranged from 246 to 344 mg/l lithium.  Over this 321.0 m interval 33 single and double packer brine samples were collected from intervals totalling 97.5 m , representing 30.4% of the total interval.

Medium-grained, brown quartzose sands were recovered from near surface to 36.5 m . Drilling from 36.5 to 45 m featured poor recoveries, showing mainly medium-sized gravels. From 45 to 62 m , the drill intersected medium brown sands.  From 62 to 113 m , brown sandy breccias were recovered. No core was recovered between 113 and 114.5 m , then coarse gray and grayish-brown sands were drilled to 161 m . Between 161 and 213.5 m the drill cored crystalline halite with an alternating distribution of solid formation and of sections with parallel fractures. During the drilling of the remainder of the hole, this halite formation eroded, eventually forming a 45 cm diameter chamber which left the HQ drill string unsupported, creating a precarious situation that led to the termination of the hole. From 213.5, the hole intersected a 3 m layer of fine-to-medium-grained dark sand and from 216.5 to 228.5 m , a solid reddish clay layer was encountered containing gypsum fragments. A sequence of sands, and conglomerates, with infrequent silty layers was drilled between 228.5 and 303.5 m . Within this sequence, no core was recovered between 249.5 and 254 m and also between 279.5 and 281 m . From 303.5 to 354.5 m , the log shows a sequence of sands and breccias. No core was recovered over the contained interval between 341 to 342.5 m . Medium-to-coarse brown sand was encountered from 354.5 m to the bottom of the hole at 356 m . The hole was stopped within this sand formation due to the risk presented by the lack of support for the drill column through the severely eroded halite interval.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2017 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2017 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequences. For hole RW-DDH-010 the lot contained one blank and two duplicate samples, which reported within the acceptable range. A single low-grade, a single medium-grade and a single high-grade reference standard sample were included within the submitted sample suite.  The low-grade reference standard analysis was higher than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value with a relative percent difference (RPD) of 8.6; the medium-grade reference standard analysis was greater than 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value with a low relative percent difference (RPD) of 2.5; the high-grade reference standard returned less than 3 SD of the best value; with low RPD (2.75).

For hole RW-DDH-011 the lot contained two blanks and two duplicate samples, which reported within the acceptable range, with the largest variance in duplicates being 7.4% RPD. A single low-grade, a single medium-grade and two high-grade reference standard samples were included within the submitted sample suite.  The low-grade reference standard analyzed higher than 3 standard deviations (SD)  of best value with 5.8 relative percent difference (RPD); the medium-grade reference standard analysed at 3 standard deviations (SD) of best value with 1.5 relative percent difference (RPD); the two high-grade reference standards analyzed less than 3 and less than 2 SD of the best value; with low RPD (1.2 and 0.6, respectively).

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is the Principal of Atacama Water Consultants, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-drilling-continues-to-produce-strong-lithium-results-at-the-rincon-west-project-302039984.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Market (OTCQX): LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of LILIF . The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Argentina Lithium's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LIT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OAY3.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LILIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Completes Early Exercise of Property Options at Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Completes Early Exercise of Property Options at Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC) : PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised two option agreements to obtain 100% interest in key properties at its Rincon West, Antofalla North, and Pocitos lithium projects, all located in Salta Province northwest Argentina within the Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Starts Winter Drilling Campaign at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has started a Phase II drilling campaign at the Mirage project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The winter drill program is targeting extensions of known pegmatite dykes (MR-1 to MR-6) and new prospective outcrops that have yet to be drill-tested. The campaign will operate from a new BRW exploration camp located along the Trans-Taïga Road.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "This will be an exciting 2024 start for BRW as we immediately commence a significant drill program at Mirage. The drilling campaign will aggressively target known dykes with wide step backs and deeper holes. It is our intention to rapidly demonstrate the potential to build tonnage at Mirage, especially in the higher-grade dykes. Brunswick Exploration is well-financed and ready to execute its 2024 exploration program across Mirage, its latest discoveries at Elrond and Anatacau as well as the rest of its prospective portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is offering a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will consist of up to 4,000,000 units at an issue price of $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Results from ZTEM Airborne Electromagnetic Survey at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the results of an airborne Z-Axis Tipper electromagnetic ("ZTEM™") survey flown in June 2023 at the Hook-Carter Uranium Project ("Hook-Carter", or the "Project"). Exploration at Hook-Carter is operated by Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") and the Project is owned 80% by Denison and 20% by ALX.

About Hook-Carter

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to "NORD PRECIOUS METALS MINING INC."

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

January 19, 2024 TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC, Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 4, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the name change to " Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. ".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 4, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the name change to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.".

The shares will commence trading under the new name and trading symbol "NTH", effective Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at the market open. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 65558V100".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Highlights

  • Drilling intercepts encountered high grade spodumene-bearing pegmatites in wider pegmatites zone:
    • 2.30% Li2O and 178ppm Cs over 3.84m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.46% Li2O and 250ppm Cs over 36.25m (EF23-04).
    • 0.58% Li2O and 387ppm Cs over 3.2m and 0.51% Li2O and 960ppm Cs over 2.63m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.30% Li2O and 348ppm Cs over 24.9m (EF23-02).
    • 0.97% Li2O and 236ppm Cs over 1.58m in wider pegmatites zone of 0.29% Li2O over 15.36m (EF23-03).
  • Holes #1-4 are mineralized with lithium from top to bottom (hole lengths vary between 30 to 60m).
  • Six out of the seven holes (EF23-01 to 05 & 07) ended in mineralization signifying the system remains open at depth and along strike of the 13km long exploration corridor.
  • Six out of the seven holes have pervasive and strong lithium and cesium mineralization in the alteration halo around the pegmatites indicating the potential of a larger system with wider pegmatites at depth and along strike.
  • Drilling results show a doubling of the width of the Wenasaga North Zone from 35 to 70m.
  • Drilling results confirm new pegmatites zone at depth that was not exposed previously on surface.
  • The Sandy Creek West Zone has the same geochemical signatures with highly anomalous lithium and cesium as the drilling results from the Wenasaga North Zone implying the Sandy Creek West Zone is proximal to spodumene mineralization.

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce the drill results of its 2023 drilling program at the Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha) with core logging facility located in the town of Ear Falls, Ontario, that is just 10 minutes away from the site. The 2023 drilling program completed seven AQ-sized drill holes totaling 329.59m. The seven drill holes drilled tested 200m strike length of the initial spodumene-bearing pegmatites discovery at Ear Falls, the Wenasaga North Zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O (see press release dated September 17, 2023).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

×