(TheNewswire)
Updated mapping identifies an estimated 6,600-acre overlap-adjusted claim footprint in Utah's historic fluorspar district
VANCOUVER, B.C., November 24, 2026 TheNewswire - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTC: ARSMF) (FRA: N8I1) (the "Company" or "Ares") is pleased to announce an update and expansion of its mineral claim portfolio at the Spor Mountain Fluorspar Project in Juab County, Utah, as the Company prepares its updated technical report in connection with its planned NASDAQ uplist.
The increased mineral-title inventory identifies 371 unpatented lode mining claims held of record by the Company's Utah subsidiary. This represents an increase of 69 claims, or approximately 23%, compared with the 302 claims in Ares' June 2026 annual disclosure. The current inventory includes 68 "LSM" claims located in September 2026.
|
371
|
~6,600
|
~26.7
¹ Preliminary mapped footprint estimate
Building a Larger Exploration Platform Around Lost Sheep
Spor Mountain has a long history of fluorspar exploration and mining. Ares' expanded claim inventory strengthens its district-scale exploration platform around the Lost Sheep operation, providing additional areas for geological review, targeting and future work, subject to confirmation of claim validity and required authorizations. The project lies approximately 45 miles northwest of Delta, Utah.
"We are building more than a single mine. We are developing a long-term domestic fluorspar platform, and our land position is a central part of that strategy. With 371 claims now reflected in our updated inventory, we have a broader framework for assessing the district's opportunities, advancing priority targets and planning responsible future development alongside our existing mining and processing operations."
— James Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer
Mapping Provides a More Realistic Measure of Surface Footprint
Without accounting for overlaps, the 371 claims would total approximately 7,665 acres of nominal claim area. After accounting for visibly overlapping claim outlines, Ares estimates a preliminary mapped footprint of 6,500–6,600 acres (2,630–2,670 hectares; 26.3–26.7 km²).
Exploration Opportunity in a Historic Fluorspar District
The Company has assembled updated georeferenced maps showing its claim inventory alongside published historical mines, prospects and mineral occurrences throughout the wider Spor Mountain district. The maps identify established district names including Lost Sheep, Fluorine Queen, Floride, Bell Hill and other historic sites, providing context for geological targeting. Some published sites lie outside Ares' claims; mapped occurrences are not evidence of ownership, defined mineral resources or mineral reserves.
Figure 1. Claims and published district mineral sites
Strategic Importance of Domestic Fluorspar
Fluorspar remains on the U.S. government's 2025 Critical Minerals List. According to the U.S. Geological Survey's Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, significant U.S. fluorspar mine production had not been reported since 1995 and the country was 100% net import reliant in 2025, excluding sales of stockpiled material. Fluorspar serves steelmaking, aluminum processing, chemical manufacturing and the production of fluorine-based materials used in semiconductors and other industrial applications.
Ares believes its growing district-level exploration platform complements the Lost Sheep Mine and the Company's processing operations in Delta. The updated claim inventory provides a broader basis for systematic evaluation of prospective ground as Ares advances its mineral-processing activities and prepares future exploration programs.
Figure 2. Updated Spor Mountain mineral-tenure overview
_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _
About Ares Strategic Mining
Ares Strategic Mining Inc. is a mining company focused on the development of its fluorspar projects in the U.S. The Company aims to become a significant supplier of high-grade fluorspar to North American markets, supporting industries vital to modern technology and infrastructure.
Lost Sheep Fluorspar Project – Delta, Utah
• ~6,600 acres – 371 claims.
• Located in the Spor Mountain area, Juab County, Utah, approximately 214 km south-west of Salt Lake City.
• Fully permitted, including mining permits.
• NI 43-101 Technical Report identified extensive high-grade fluorspar with low levels of impurities.
• Mining plan approved by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The mining plan was first approved by Rex Rowley, Area Manager, Bureau of Land Management, on August 24, 1992, and renewed by Paul B. Baker, Minerals Program Manager, Bureau of Land Management, on December 12, 2016.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Ares Strategic Mining Inc.
James Walker
Chief Executive Officer and President
For further information, please contact James Walker by email at info@aresmining.com
DISCLOSURE AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Companies typically rely on comprehensive feasibility reports on mineral reserve estimates to reduce the risks and uncertainties associated with a production decision. Historically, situations where the issuer decides to put a mineral project into production without first establishing mineral reserves supported by a technical report and completing a feasibility study have a higher risk of economic or technical failure, though some industrial mineral ventures are relatively simple operations with low levels of investment and risk, where the operating entity has determined that a formal prefeasibility or feasibility study in conformance with NI 43-101 and 43-101 CP is not required for a production decision. Based on historical engineering work, geological reports, historical production data and current engineering work completed or in the process by Ares, the Company intends to move forward with the development of its Utah asset.
Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.