Arch Biopartners Announces Positive Results of Dose Escalation Human Trial for LSALT Peptide

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that it has safely increased the maximum daily dose of LSALT peptide to 20 mg per day in healthy, normal volunteers in a recently completed human trial in Australia.

LSALT peptide is the Company's lead drug candidate for treating inflammation in the lungs, liver and kidneys and Arch intends to use the new maximum dose in designing a Phase II trial targeting cardiac surgery-associated acute kidney injury (CS-AKI). The new safety data will be included in an Investigational New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA, to be submitted in relation to the CS-AKI trial in due course.

Prior to this dose escalation trial, LSALT peptide was administered at a maximum of 5mg once daily, for up to 14 days, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients during a Phase II trial targeting inflammation in the lungs.

Dose Escalation Trial

The dose escalation human trial was performed at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. The trial was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, single and multiple ascending dose study to evaluate the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of LSALT peptide. Sixteen healthy, normal volunteers participated, receiving either LSALT peptide or a placebo, and were divided into two groups.

Six participants in each group received a daily dosing of LSALT peptide for one day followed by three consecutive days of dosing. Two people per group received a placebo with the same dosing schedule. In the first group, six people received a once daily, 10 mg intravenous (IV) dose of LSALT peptide. In the second group, six volunteers received a 10 mg IV dose of LSALT peptide twice a day, approximately every 12 hours.

In both groups, LSALT peptide met the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability.

LSALT Peptide Drug Product Manufacturing Update

During the last few months, Arch has continued to advance the production of new supply of LSALT peptide to be used in non-Covid human trials. The production of approximately 10,000 LSALT peptide drug product vials has recently been completed. The new vials are undergoing quality control and quality assurance procedures at the Company's third-party manufacturing facility in Toronto, Canada. The drug product vials contain approximately 5mg of LSALT peptide and are expected to be released to Arch in May 2023.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch Biopartners is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, kidneys and liver via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, relevant for multiple medical indications.

For more information on Arch Biopartner's science and technologies, please visit: www.archbiopartners.com/our-science

For investor information and other public documents the company has also filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com/investor-hub

The Company has 62,398,825 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of our future performance, liquidity and capital resources, as well as the ongoing clinical development of our drug candidates targeting the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, including the outcome of our clinical trials relating to LSALT Peptide (Metablok), the successful commercialization and marketing of our drug candidates, whether we will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe and other countries, our ability to raise capital to fund our business plans, the efficacy of our drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by our competitors, our ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and our ability to protect, our intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in our most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties". As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including our most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com .

The science and medical contents of this release have been approved by the Company's Chief Science Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release . 


For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031 info@archbiopartners.com

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time.  For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790.  No passcode is needed.  The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com .  Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's first quarter 2023 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on April 27 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry.  The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-first-quarter-2023-results-on-april-27-301794319.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arch Biopartners Receives Funding for Development of LSALT Peptide Drug Program

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that ARCH is receiving advisory services and up to $4,000,000 in funding from the National ReseARCH Council of Canada Industrial ReseARCH Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") to support the reseARCH and development of the LSALT peptide (Metablok) program. LSALT peptide is the Company's lead drug candidate for treating acute inflammation injury in the lungs, kidneys and liver.

The research and development funding from NRC IRAP will help support several sub-tasks needed to advance the LSALT peptide drug program. These include: dose escalation studies; costs incurred by Arch during the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 Phase III human trial; manufacturing new drug product supply to support future non-COVID human trials; the non-COVID Phase II trials (such as a cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury trial) to gather more human data to support future drug approval; and, additional non-clinical studies to discover potential biomarkers and to further understand the mechanism of action related to LSALT peptide.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Achieves record net income in 2022 of more than $1.3 billion , or $63.88 per diluted share
Achieves a 13-percent sequential improvement in average metallurgical segment unit cost in Q4
Declares a quarterly cash dividend of $58.0 million , or $3.11 per share
Deploys $160.2 million to repurchase 689,593 shares and settle incremental convertible debt

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $470.5 million or $23.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included an income tax benefit of $253.3 million primarily associated with the release of a valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax assets, compared with net income of $226.6 million or $11.92 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.  ARCH had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations (ARO), and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") [1] of $256.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included a $3.9 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities.  This compares to $304.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $31.3 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities.  Revenues totaled $859.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 versus $805.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Arch Scientist Awarded CIHR Grant to Study the Role of Dipeptidase-1 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies and novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that an ARCH scientist at the University of Calgary was awarded a Canadian Institute of Health Resources (CIHR) Project Grant worth $1,109,250 to further study the role of dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) in renal inflammation and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The CIHR grant entitled "A Multifaceted Function for Dipeptidase-1 in Kidney Injury" was awarded to a research team at the University of Calgary led Dr. Daniel Muruve. Dr. Muruve is also the Chief Science Officer of Arch. The new grant will help further understand the novel mechanism of action for DPEP-1 in kidney inflammation and its impact on CKD.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders for Going Private Transaction

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company have approved the special resolutions to commence the process of taking the Company private as set out in the Company's March 15, 2023 press release and information circular dated March 14, 2023 (the "Circular").

The effective date for the going private transaction will be April 20, 2023, or such other date as the Company may advise by way of a further press release, and the common shares of the Company will be delisted from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on April 21, 2023 and on the Alternative Exchange managed by JSE Limited (the "JSE") on April 28, 2023. Payment for the post-consolidation fractional shares, other than those held by Belvedere Resources DMCC, will be distributed to shareholders on the TSXV who have delivered letters of transmittal with any accompanying documents required thereby by TSX Trust Company and to shareholders on the JSE by Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, in each case in accordance with the process set out in the Circular.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cyclone Metals

Completion Of Labrador Iron Acquisition

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Labrador Iron Pty Ltd, which owns 100% of Block 103 magnetite iron ore project, in Canada. The Board has resolved that all the condition precedents of the binding Heads of Agreement have been satisfied, with the acquisition settled through a consideration of 2,160,000,000 newly issued fully paid ordinary shares in the Company.
Many Peaks Gold

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – March 2023

Many Peaks Gold Limited (MPG or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 March 2023.

Mt Monger Resources

Permit For Diamond Drilling Approved At The Pomme REE-Nb Project, Quebec

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX:MTM) (Mt Monger or the Company) has recently received approval for a maiden drilling program at the Pomme REE-Nb project from the Québec Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests).

Iceni Gold Limited

New Gold Structures Identified at Everleigh Well

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide anexploration update on the Everleigh Well Target Area.
Cyclone Metals

Board Changes

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) advises that it has restructured its Board to align with the future direction of the Company.

