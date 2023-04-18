Arch Biopartners Announces Positive Results of Dose Escalation Human Trial for LSALT Peptide

In the fourth quarter and full year 2022, Arch made significant progress on numerous strategic priorities and objectives, as the company:
- Capped off 2022 with Q4 net income of $470.5 million , resulting in record net income for the full year of $1.3 billion , or $63.88 per share
- Generated adjusted EBITDA of $256.5 million in Q4, representing a 15-percent sequential improvement over Q3, and finished full year 2022 with record adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion
- Deployed a total of $160.2 million in Q4 to repurchase 689,593 shares of common stock as well as to extinguish incremental convertible debt and thus limit future dilution
- Increased the aggregate amount deployed in the capital return program since its February 2022 relaunch to $881.3 million , inclusive of the just announced March 2023 dividend
- Ended 2022 with a net positive cash position of $95.8 million , compared to a net debt position of $265.4 million at the beginning of 2022
1 Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" in this release.
"The Arch team capped off a record-setting 2022 with another strong quarter of operating momentum, cash generation and shareholder returns," said Paul A. Lang , Arch's CEO and president. "In Q4, our core metallurgical segment delivered significantly improved sales volumes, unit costs, and cash margins, reflecting ongoing progress in both operating conditions and productivity rates at Leer South. Just as importantly, we continued to lay the foundation for still further operating improvements in the segment as we proceed through 2023."
"In addition to these strong operating results, Arch once again demonstrated the powerful value-driving capabilities of its recently relaunched capital return program," Lang added. "Including today's dividend declaration, Arch has now returned a total of $881.3 million to shareholders since the relaunch of the program in February 2022 , including $514.4 million in dividends and $366.9 million in share buybacks and convertible debt settlements."
Arch ended 2022 with 17.6 million shares of common stock outstanding and only 8.5 percent of its original convertible security balance – or approximately $13.2 million in principal-yet-to-be-settled. In total, Arch has used the "second 50 percent" of discretionary cash generated since the relaunch of the shareholder return program to reduce dilution by approximately 2.9 million shares. Notably, by prioritizing settlement of the convertible securities over share buybacks, Arch avoided incremental dilution of nearly 600,000 shares that would have resulted from increases in the conversion rate stemming from the 2022 dividend payments.
Since the beginning of 2022, Arch has generated more than $1.2 billion in cash provided by operating activities; deployed a total of $881.3 million under its capital return program inclusive of the $58.0 million dividend payable in March 2023 ; fortified the balance sheet via the reduction of $427.8 million of indebtedness; contributed $116.0 million to its industry-first thermal mine reclamation fund, increasing the balance to $136.0 million ; and returned the balance sheet to a net positive cash position of $95.8 million .
"In short, the team's strong results validate our clear, consistent and actionable plan for value creation," Lang said.
Financial and Liquidity Update
Based on the continuing strength in Arch's operating performance and in keeping with its capital return formula, the board has declared a total quarterly dividend of $58.0 million , or $3.11 per share, which is equivalent to 50 percent of Arch's fourth quarter discretionary cash flow. The board intends to continuously evaluate – and drive forward with – the most value-creating uses for the "other 50 percent" of the company's discretionary cash flow, including additional share buybacks.
Arch ended 2022 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $273.1 million, total liquidity of $400.8 million, and a net positive cash position of $95.8 million .
As indicated, Arch invested $101.3 million during the quarter to repurchase 689,593 shares at an average price of $146.89 per share. In addition, the company deployed $58.9 million to repurchase convertible debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $12.0 million , thus reducing future dilution by 377,937 shares. In total, Arch has now extinguished approximately 91.5 percent – or $142.1 million in principal – of its convertible debt securities, leaving just $13.2 million in principal outstanding.
"We are pleased with the tremendous progress we have made – over a very short timeframe – in driving significant incremental value for our shareholders via our multi-faceted capital return program," said Matthew C. Giljum , Arch's chief financial officer. "This progress serves to further underscore Arch's substantial cash-generating capabilities since the expansion of our coking coal portfolio."
As previously discussed, Arch has created a thermal mine reclamation fund that it is using to pre-fund and defease the long-term mine closure and reclamation obligations of its Powder River Basin operations. Inclusive of a $6.0 million contribution to this fund in the fourth quarter, the company has reached its approximate initial target funding level of $136.0 million .
Reaffirmation of Capital Allocation Model
In February 2022, Arch announced a new capital allocation model that includes the return to stockholders of 50 percent of the prior quarter's discretionary cash flow – defined as cash flow from operating activities after contributions to the thermal mine reclamation fund and less capital expenditures – via a variable quarterly cash dividend in conjunction with a fixed quarterly cash dividend. The company plans to deploy the remaining discretionary cash flow for use in share buybacks, the repurchase of potentially dilutive securities, special dividends, and/or capital preservation.
Arch generated $194.3 million in cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter, reflecting strong operating results in its core metallurgical segment, logistical challenges at its legacy thermal assets, a significant increase in working capital related principally to timing issues, and a $6.0 million contribution to its thermal mine reclamation fund. The company deployed $78.2 million for capital expenditures, resulting in total discretionary cash flow for the quarter of $116.1 million . The fourth quarter dividend payment of $3.11 per share – which includes a fixed component of $0.25 per share and a variable component of $2.86 per share – is payable on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2023.
Over the past 25 quarters – and inclusive of the program's first phase – Arch has now deployed a total of more than $1.8 billion under its capital return program.
"While the board continuously evaluates the optimal use of discretionary cash flow, we view the current capital return program and allocation model as appropriate, durable and well-aligned with shareholder interests and preferences, and expect the capital return program to remain the centerpiece of our value proposition going forward," Lang said.
As of December 31, 2022 , Arch had $341.2 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500.0 million share repurchase program.
Operational Update
"As expected, the Leer South mine executed at much-improved productivity levels during Q4 as the longwall advanced into progressively more advantageous geologic conditions," said John T. Drexler , Arch's chief operating officer. "Due in large part to this improved performance, Arch's core metallurgical segment as a whole achieved a greater than 15 percent sequential increase in coking coal sales volumes in Q4 and comparable improvements in both unit costs and operating margins. The team expects to build upon this significant progress in 2023, with further increases in our quarterly production volumes as well as incremental improvements in our average unit cost."
Metallurgical
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Tons sold (in millions)
2.3
1.9
2.0
Coking
2.1
1.8
1.9
Thermal
0.1
0.1
0.1
Coal sales per ton sold
$179.98
$181.34
$198.26
Coking
$187.77
$189.50
$206.28
Thermal
$74.92
$23.87
$24.99
Cash cost per ton sold
$86.83
$100.27
$86.38
Cash margin per ton
$93.15
$81.07
$111.88
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
Mining complexes included in this segment are Leer, Leer South, Beckley and Mountain Laurel.
Even with a small decline in its average realization, Arch's metallurgical segment achieved a 15-percent sequential increase in its per-ton cash margin during the fourth quarter, due largely to a 13-percent improvement in its average unit cost. Arch expects coking coal shipments to remain relatively flat in the first quarter of 2023, followed by incremental increases in subsequent quarters. Arch expects overall coking coal sales volumes to be in the range of 8.9 to 9.7 million tons for full year 2023.
Thermal
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
Tons sold (in millions)
16.1
18.4
18.8
Coal sales per ton sold
$19.58
$19.94
$15.41
Cash cost per ton sold
$15.73
$14.76
$11.84
Cash margin per ton
$3.85
$5.18
$3.57
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder, Coal Creek and West Elk.
Arch's legacy thermal segment experienced a significant step-down in shipping volumes during Q4 primarily due to further deterioration in already poor western rail service. Reduced volumes also served to drive the segment's unit costs higher, leading to a 26-percent sequential decline in average margin for the quarter. During 2022, the legacy thermal segment generated a total of $353.9 million in adjusted EBITDA while expending just $28.6 million in capital.
ESG Update
During the fourth quarter, Arch maintained its exemplary environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Arch's subsidiary operations achieved an aggregate total lost-time incident rate of 0.44 per 200,000 employee-hours worked during Q4, which was approximately five times better than the industry average, and recorded zero environmental violations and zero water quality exceedances. In total, Arch's subsidiary operations have now operated a total of nearly three years without a single water quality exceedance.
During 2021 and 2022, Arch completed approximately 75 percent of the final reclamation work at its Coal Creek operation in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming , leaving only a small disturbed area related to that mine's still-active pit. As previously discussed, Arch reached the initial targeted balance for its industry-first thermal mine reclamation fund, which ensures that the necessary cash will be on hand to perform final reclamation work when active mining ceases. As a result of the extensive work performed at Coal Creek in recent quarters, the State of Wyoming awarded the operation its highest reclamation honor – the 2022 Excellence in Reclamation Award. In addition, Arch increased its financial support of the University of Wyoming's School of Energy Resources, including the important work that institution is doing in the reclamation science arena.
Market Update
Global metallurgical markets remain well-supported at present even as broader macro-pressures continue to weigh on the global steel sector. Global hot metal output in the world excluding China declined nearly 9 percent in 2022, according to the World Steel Association, due in large part to the idling of global steelmaking assets in the face of weak demand and soft pricing. However, steel prices have improved around 30 percent in key steelmaking regions since bottoming in Q4, and a number of previously idled mills are now in the process of restarting. In keeping with these improving market dynamics, the price of High-Vol A coking coal on the U.S. East Coast is currently being assessed at $325 per metric ton.
Global thermal markets also remain constructive, even in the wake of a significant correction since the start of Q4. In the Pacific region, the prompt price for thermal coal loaded into a vessel in New South Wales stands at around $220 per metric ton, and thermal coal delivered into northern Europe is being marked at approximately $135 per metric ton.
Arch continues to view under-investment in new and replacement coal supply as the single most important driver behind persistently constructive coal market dynamics. In 2022, Australian coking coal exports were down more than 5 percent, or nearly 9 million tons, when compared to the already weak levels of 2021. Meanwhile, coking coal output in the U.S. and Canada increased only slightly on a year-over-year basis, and ongoing hostilities in Ukraine continue to constrain Russian supplies while injecting still greater uncertainty into the overall global coal supply equation. The supply story is much the same in thermal coal markets.
In short, while broader macro-concerns represent a question mark in near-term market dynamics, Arch views the intermediate to long-term market outlook for global steel, metallurgical coal and thermal coal markets as positive and constructive.
Looking Ahead
"With our highly competitive coking coal portfolio, expanding customer base in the world's fastest growing steel markets, cash-generating legacy thermal assets, and demonstrated ESG leadership, Arch is exceptionally well-positioned to continue to generate significant amounts of discretionary cash through 2023 and beyond, and to use that cash to reward stockholders via the clearly articulated tenets of our capital return formula," Lang said.
2023
Tons
$ per ton
Sales Volume (in millions of tons)
Coking
8.9
-
9.7
Thermal
66.0
-
74.0
Total
74.9
83.7
Metallurgical (in millions of tons)
Committed, Priced Coking North American
1.0
$188.48
Committed, Unpriced Coking North American
0.3
Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne
0.2
$166.47
Committed, Unpriced Coking Seaborne
4.1
Total Committed Coking
5.6
Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct
0.1
$81.64
Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct
0.1
Total Committed Thermal Byproduct
0.2
Average Metallurgical Cash Cost
$79.00 - $89.00
Thermal (in millions of tons)
Committed, Priced
68.2
$17.50
Committed, Unpriced
2.1
Total Committed Thermal
70.3
Average Thermal Cash Cost
$13.50 - $15.00
Corporate (in $ millions)
D,D&A
$155.0
-
$165.0
ARO Accretion
$17.0
-
$21.0
S,G&A - Cash
$72.0
-
$76.0
S,G&A - Non-cash
$24.0
-
$28.0
Net Interest Expense
$0.0
-
$5.0
Capital Expenditures
$150.0
-
$160.0
Cash Tax Payment (%)
0.0
-
5.0
Income Tax Provision (%)
10.0
-
15.0
Note: The company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include transportation costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts transportation costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. In addition, the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting and idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are additional reconciling items for Segment cash cost per ton sold. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting due to fluctuations in commodity prices, which are difficult to forecast due to their inherent volatility. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are expected to be between $15 million and $20 million in 2023.
Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. Arch Resources from time to time utilizes its website – www.archrsc.com – as a channel of distribution for material company information. To learn more about us and our premium metallurgical products, go to www.archrsc.com .
Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. Actual results or outcomes may vary significantly, and adversely, from those anticipated due to many factors, including: continuing or further deterioration, lack or loss of availability, reliability and cost-effectiveness of rail service, terminal usage, or other transportation facilities and fluctuations in transportation costs; inflationary pressures and availability and price of mining and other industrial supplies; changes in coal prices, which may be caused by numerous factors beyond our control, including changes in the domestic and foreign supply of and demand for coal and the domestic and foreign demand for steel and electricity; volatile economic and market conditions; operating risks beyond our control, including risks related to mining conditions, mining, processing and plant equipment failures or maintenance problems; weather and natural disasters; the unavailability of raw materials, equipment or other critical supplies, mining accidents, and other inherent risks of coal mining that are beyond our control; the effects of foreign and domestic trade policies, actions or disputes on the level of trade among the countries and regions in which we operate, the competitiveness of our exports, or our ability to export; competition, both within our industry and with producers of competing energy sources, including the effects from any current or future legislation or regulations designed to support, promote or mandate renewable energy sources; alternative steel production technologies that may reduce demand for our coal; the impact of changes in coal industry purchasing patterns on our ability to secure new coal supply arrangements or to renew existing coal supply arrangements; the loss of, or significant reduction in, purchases by our largest customers; disruptions in the supply of coal from third parties; risks related to our international growth; the availability and cost of surety bonds, including potential collateral requirements; the availability, cost, and adequacy of insurance coverage for our business risks; our relationships with, and other conditions affecting our customers and our ability to collect payments from our customers; additional demands for credit support by third parties and decisions by banks, surety bond providers, or other counterparties to reduce or eliminate their exposure to the coal industry; inaccuracies in our estimates of our coal reserves; defects in title or the loss of a leasehold interest; losses as a result of certain marketing and asset optimization strategies; cyber-attacks or other security breaches that disrupt our operations, or that result in the unauthorized release of proprietary, confidential or personally identifiable information; our ability to acquire or develop coal reserves in an economically feasible manner; our ability to pay dividends or repurchase shares of our common stock in accordance with our announced intent or at all; the loss of key personnel or the failure to attract additional qualified personnel and the availability of skilled employees and other workforce factors; impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; existing, proposed and future legislation and regulations affecting our business or our customers' coal usage, including those increasing requirements to fund or provide security for liabilities or other obligations; governmental policies and taxes, including those aimed at reducing emissions of elements such as mercury, sulfur dioxides, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter or greenhouse gases; increased pressure from political and regulatory authorities, along with environmental and climate change activist groups, and lending and investment policies adopted by financial institutions and insurance companies to address concerns about the environmental impacts of coal combustion; increased attention to environmental, social or governance matters; our ability to obtain and renew various permits necessary for our mining operations; risks related to regulatory agencies ordering certain of our mines to be temporarily or permanently closed under certain circumstances; risks related to extensive environmental regulations that impose significant costs on our mining operations, and could result in litigation or material liabilities; the accuracy of our estimates of reclamation and other mine closure obligations; the existence of hazardous substances or other environmental contamination on property owned or used by us; and risks related to tax legislation. All forward-looking statements in this press release, as well as all other written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this section and elsewhere in this press release. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to vary significantly, and adversely, from those anticipated at the time such statements were first made. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks of which we are not aware or which we currently do not believe to be material, may cause our actual future results and outcomes to be materially, and adversely, different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. For these reasons, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements were made, and we do not undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by the federal securities laws. For a description of some of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results, you should see the risk factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$859,464
$805,697
$3,724,593
$2,208,042
Costs, expenses and other operating
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
580,851
490,775
2,338,863
1,579,836
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
34,352
35,886
133,300
120,327
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,431
5,437
17,721
21,748
Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net
(3,870)
(31,323)
1,274
(2,392)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,084
25,663
105,355
92,342
Loss on divestitures
-
24,225
-
24,225
Other operating expense (income), net
(127)
16,169
18,669
4,826
641,721
566,832
2,615,182
1,840,912
Income from operations
217,743
238,865
1,109,411
367,130
Interest expense, net
Interest expense
(4,216)
(10,752)
(20,461)
(23,972)
Interest and investment income
4,523
154
7,299
628
307
(10,598)
(13,162)
(23,344)
Income before nonoperating expenses
218,050
228,267
1,096,249
343,786
Nonoperating expenses
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
(652)
(1,087)
(2,841)
(4,339)
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
(277)
-
(14,420)
-
(929)
(1,087)
(17,261)
(4,339)
Income before income taxes
217,121
227,180
1,078,988
339,447
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(253,349)
574
(251,926)
1,874
Net income
$470,470
$226,606
$1,330,914
$ 337,573
Net income per common share
Basic earnings per share
$ 26.28
$ 14.72
$ 77.67
$ 22.04
Diluted earnings per share
$ 23.18
$ 11.92
$ 63.88
$ 19.20
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
17,900
15,392
17,136
15,318
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
20,310
19,015
20,985
17,579
Dividends declared per common share
$ 10.75
$ 0.25
$ 25.11
$ 0.25
Adjusted EBITDA (A)
$256,526
$304,413
$1,260,432
$ 533,430
(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 236,059
$ 325,194
Short-term investments
36,993
14,463
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
Trade accounts receivable
236,999
324,304
Other receivables
18,301
8,271
Inventories
223,015
156,734
Other current assets
71,384
52,804
Total current assets
823,851
882,871
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,187,028
1,120,043
Other assets
Deferred income taxes
209,470
-
Equity investments
17,267
15,403
Fund for asset retirement obligations
135,993
20,000
Other noncurrent assets
59,499
78,843
Total other assets
422,229
114,246
Total assets
$ 2,433,108
$ 2,117,160
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 211,848
$ 131,986
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
157,043
167,304
Current maturities of debt
57,988
223,050
Total current liabilities
426,879
522,340
Long-term debt
116,288
337,623
Asset retirement obligations
235,736
192,672
Accrued pension benefits
1,101
1,300
Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension
49,674
73,565
Accrued workers' compensation
155,756
224,105
Other noncurrent liabilities
82,094
81,689
Total liabilities
1,067,528
1,433,294
Stockholders' equity
Common Stock
288
255
Paid-in capital
724,660
784,356
Retained earnings
1,565,374
712,478
Treasury stock, at cost
(986,171)
(827,381)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
61,429
14,158
Total stockholders' equity
1,365,580
683,866
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,433,108
$ 2,117,160
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income
$1,330,914
$337,573
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
133,300
120,327
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
17,721
21,748
Deferred income taxes
(222,023)
8
Employee stock-based compensation expense
27,383
20,539
Amortization relating to financing activities
2,459
6,549
(Gain) loss on disposals and divestitures, net
(997)
23,276
Reclamation work completed
(13,720)
(39,047)
Contribution to fund asset retirement obligations
(115,993)
(20,000)
Changes in:
Receivables
77,274
(212,950)
Inventories
(66,281)
(30,726)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
84,947
45,547
Income taxes, net
(30,507)
1,820
Coal derivative assets and liabilities, including margin account
1,274
(2,072)
Other
(16,211)
(34,308)
Cash provided by operating activities
1,209,540
238,284
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(172,728)
(245,440)
Minimum royalty payments
(1,069)
(1,186)
Proceeds from disposals and divestitures
1,972
21,228
Purchases of short-term investments
(39,731)
-
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
17,337
87,486
Investments in and advances to affiliates, net
(9,575)
(3,303)
Cash used in investing activities
(203,794)
(141,215)
Financing activities
Payments on term loan due 2024
(273,788)
(7,895)
Proceeds from equipment financing
-
19,438
Proceeds from tax exempt bonds
-
44,985
Payments on convertible debt
(208,130)
-
Net payments on other debt
(11,235)
(11,195)
Debt financing costs
(1,035)
(2,057)
Purchase of treasury stock
(156,790)
-
Dividends paid
(456,392)
(3,830)
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(7,052)
(4,840)
Proceeds from warrants exercised
19,540
1,175
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(1,094,882)
35,781
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
(89,136)
132,850
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period
326,295
193,445
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
$ 237,159
$326,295
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 236,059
$325,194
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
$ 237,159
$326,295
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Consolidated Debt
(In thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Term loan due 2024 ($6.5 million face value)
$ 6,502
$ 280,353
Tax exempt bonds ($98.1 million face value)
98,075
98,075
Convertible Debt ($13.2 million face value)
13,156
121,617
Other
59,472
70,836
Debt issuance costs
(2,929)
(10,208)
174,276
560,673
Less: current maturities of debt
57,988
223,050
Long-term debt
$ 116,288
$ 337,623
Calculation of net (cash) debt
Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)
$ 177,205
$ 570,881
Less liquid assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
236,059
325,194
Short term investments
36,993
14,463
273,052
339,657
Net (cash) debt
$ (95,847)
$ 231,224
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operational Performance
(In millions, except per ton data)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Metallurgical
Tons Sold
2.3
1.9
2.0
Segment Sales
$ 408.0
$ 179.98
$ 346.0
$181.34
$ 393.4
$ 198.26
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
196.8
86.83
191.3
100.27
171.4
86.38
Segment Cash Margin
211.2
93.15
154.7
81.07
222.0
111.88
Thermal
Tons Sold
16.1
18.4
18.8
Segment Sales
$ 315.0
$ 19.58
$ 366.2
$ 19.94
$ 289.0
$ 15.41
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
253.1
15.73
271.0
14.76
222.1
11.84
Segment Cash Margin
61.9
3.85
95.2
5.18
66.9
3.57
Total Segment Cash Margin
$ 273.0
$ 249.9
$ 288.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(26.1)
(26.1)
(25.7)
Other
9.6
(0.8)
41.2
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 256.5
$ 223.0
$ 304.4
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G.
The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold.
Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to
generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but
relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance
in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful
information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including
all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and
assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as
an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended December 31, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 516,742
$342,722
$ -
$ 859,464
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
909
-
909
Transportation costs
108,785
26,834
-
135,619
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 407,957
$314,979
$ -
$ 722,936
Tons sold
2,267
16,091
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 179.98
$ 19.58
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 444,306
$419,529
$ -
$ 863,835
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
14,701
-
14,701
Transportation costs
98,292
38,595
-
136,887
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 346,014
$366,233
$ -
$ 712,247
Tons sold
1,908
18,365
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 181.34
$ 19.94
Quarter ended December 31, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 455,610
$350,087
$ -
$ 805,697
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
20,456
-
20,456
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations
-
-
1
1
Transportation costs
62,235
40,639
(1)
102,873
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 393,375
$288,992
$ -
$ 682,367
Tons sold
1,984
18,759
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 198.26
$ 15.41
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold.
Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to
generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but
relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance
in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our
controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive
at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of
coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting
principles.
Quarter ended December 31, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 305,597
$282,117
$ (6,863)
$ 580,851
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
2,165
-
2,165
Transportation costs
108,785
26,834
-
135,619
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations
-
-
(9,702)
(9,702)
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
2,839
2,839
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 196,812
$253,118
$ -
$ 449,930
Tons sold
2,267
16,091
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 86.83
$ 15.73
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 289,610
$313,430
$ 6,987
$ 610,027
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
3,825
-
3,825
Transportation costs
98,292
38,595
-
136,887
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations
-
-
4,277
4,277
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
2,710
2,710
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 191,318
$271,010
$ -
$ 462,328
Tons sold
1,908
18,365
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 100.27
$ 14.76
Quarter ended December 31, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 233,626
$262,726
$ (5,577)
$ 490,775
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Transportation costs
62,235
40,639
(1)
102,873
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations
-
-
(7,746)
(7,746)
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
2,170
2,170
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 171,391
$222,087
$ -
$ 393,478
Tons sold
1,984
18,759
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 86.38
$ 11.84
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation,
depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for
items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating
performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from
Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in
isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or
performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its
segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our
operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures
used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income
$ 470,470
$ 226,606
$ 1,330,914
$ 337,573
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(253,349)
574
(251,926)
1,874
Interest expense, net
(307)
10,598
13,162
23,344
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
34,352
35,886
133,300
120,327
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,431
5,437
17,721
21,748
Loss on divestitures
-
24,225
-
24,225
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
652
1,087
2,841
4,339
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
277
-
14,420
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 256,526
$ 304,413
$ 1,260,432
$ 533,430
EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations
(10,800)
(8,168)
(828)
2,469
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,084
25,663
105,355
92,342
Other
2,743
(32,349)
10,857
(9,702)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from coal operations
$ 274,553
$ 289,559
$ 1,375,816
$ 618,539
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Metallurgical
211,317
221,439
1,021,932
442,830
Thermal
63,236
68,120
353,884
175,709
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 274,553
$ 289,559
$ 1,375,816
$ 618,539
Discretionary cash flow
Three
Months
Ended
December
31,
Twelve
Months
Ended
December
31,
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 194,309
$ 1,209,540
Less: Capital expenditures
(78,211)
(172,728)
Discretionary cash flow
$ 116,098
$ 1,036,812
