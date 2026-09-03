ARC RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING SENIOR NOTES

ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC") announced today that it has issued notices of redemption to redeem all of ARC's issued and outstanding senior notes on September 14, 2026, being the following series of notes:
- 3.465% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 10, 2031 (Series 2) (CUSIP: 00208DAB7)
- 3.577% Senior Unsecured Notes due June 17, 2028 (Series 3) (CUSIP: 00208DAC5)
- 4.409% Senior Unsecured Notes due June 17, 2032 (Series 4) (CUSIP: 00208DAD3)
- 3.349% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 25, 2029 (Series 5) (CUSIP: 00208DAE1)
- 4.104% Senior Unsecured Notes due February 25, 2033 (Series 6) (CUSIP: 00208DAF8)
The redemptions are being completed in accordance with the redemption provisions in the trust indenture and supplemental indentures governing the notes.
About ARC
ARC Resources Ltd. is a member of the Shell Group of companies and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell Canada Limited. ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest energy companies, featuring low-cost operations, commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business.
Enquiries
Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html
Cautionary Note
The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ''Subsidiaries'', "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms "joint venture", "joint operations", "joint arrangements", and "associates" may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
Forward-Looking statements
This announcement contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of Shell. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements concerning the potential exposure of Shell to market risks and statements expressing management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "aim"; "ambition"; ''anticipate''; "aspire", "aspiration", ''believe''; "commit"; "commitment"; ''could''; "desire"; ''estimate''; ''expect''; ''goals''; ''intend''; ''may''; "milestones"; ''objectives''; ''outlook''; ''plan''; ''probably''; ''project''; ''risks''; "schedule"; ''seek''; ''should''; ''target''; "vision"; ''will''; "would" and similar terms and phrases. There are a number of factors that could affect the future operations of Shell and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements included in this announcement, including (without limitation): (a) price fluctuations in crude oil and natural gas; (b) changes in demand for Shell's products; (c) currency fluctuations; (d) drilling and production results; (e) reserves estimates; (f) loss of market share and industry competition; (g) environmental and physical risks, including climate change; (h) risks associated with the identification of suitable potential acquisition properties and targets, and successful negotiation and completion of such transactions; (i) the risk of doing business in developing countries and countries subject to international sanctions; (j) legislative, judicial, fiscal and regulatory developments including tariffs and regulatory measures addressing climate change; (k) economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions; (l) political risks, including the risks of expropriation and renegotiation of the terms of contracts with governmental entities, delays or advancements in the approval of projects and delays in the reimbursement for shared costs; (m) risks associated with the impact of pandemics, regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war and the conflict in the Middle East, and a significant cyber security, data privacy or IT incident; (n) the pace of the energy transition; and (o) changes in trading conditions. No assurance is provided that future dividend payments will match or exceed previous dividend payments. All forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional risk factors that may affect future results are contained in Shell plc's Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 (available at www.shell.com/investors/news-and-filings/sec-filings.html and www.sec.gov). These risk factors also expressly qualify all forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and should be considered by the reader. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this announcement, September 3, 2026. Neither Shell plc nor any of its subsidiaries undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information. In light of these risks, results could differ materially from those stated, implied or inferred from the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.
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We may have used certain terms, such as resources, in this announcement that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) strictly prohibits us from including in our filings with the SEC. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our Form 20-F, File No 1-32575, available on the SEC website www.sec.gov.
SOURCE ARC Resources Ltd.