Aptose to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM ET
Audio Webcast Only: link
Q&A Participant Registration Link*:

here

( https://register.vevent.com/register/BI9394078d0ea14714aca591ffe06992f1 )

*Analysts interested in participating in the question-and-answer session will pre-register for the event from the participant registration link above to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. They also will have the option to take advantage of a Call Me button and the system will automatically dial out to connect to the Q&A session.

The audio webcast also can be accessed through a link on the Investor Relations section of Aptose's website here . A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 30 days.

The press release, the financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor being studied as monotherapy and in combination therapy in the APTIVATE international Phase 1/2 expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib (CG-806), an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations 617-430-7576
201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
spietropaolo@aptose.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aptose BiosciencesAPS:CAAPTOBiotech Investing
APS:CA,APTO
The Conversation (0)

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2023 on April 27, 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com . Investors and the public can also access the live conference call by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-3045 or international +1 646-568-1027, conference code: 3734085. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

BOTOX® Cosmetic Partners with IFundWomen to Help Close the Confidence Gap for Women Entrepreneurs

NEW PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES TRANSFORMATIVE GRANTS TO EMPOWER CONFIDENCE

In honor of International Women's Day, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that BOTOX ® Cosmetic is partnering with IFundWomen, the go-to funding marketplace for women-owned businesses, on a grant program. Women entrepreneurs can apply for the opportunity to receive one of 20 grants worth $25,000 each, as well as a year of coaching and mentorship to boost confidence, advance knowledge, and inspire action.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AbbVie to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman and president, Scott Reents executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 12:35 p.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Portage Biotech to Present at Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company's management team will be presenting virtually at Oppenheimer's 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 13-15, 2023. Presentation details are below:

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results from Collaborating Research Center Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure

Results Demonstrate Cannabidiol Improved Cardiac Function, Reduced its Inflammatory State, and Prevented the Development of Hypertrophy and Fibrosis in Heart Tissue

Data Presented at The American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with the World Congress of Cardiology

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

