Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences Inc. a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel to discuss new approaches of treating acute myeloid leukemias at Canaccord Genuity’s 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference: The ...

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel to discuss new approaches of treating acute myeloid leukemias (AML) at Canaccord Genuity's 2022 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference:

Canaccord Genuity's 2021 Horizons in Oncology Virtual Conference
Panel: Attacking AML: New Approaches
Date: Thursday, April 14, 2022
Time: 1:30 – 2:30 PM ET
Format: Panel Moderated by John Newman, Ph.D., Managing Director, Biotechnology Analyst
Webcast: Link

The audio webcast also will be accessible through the Aptose website at www.aptose.com and will be archived shortly after the live events.

The Aptose management team will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings during the event.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:
Aptose Biosciences Inc.
Susan Pietropaolo
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
201-923-2049
spietropaolo@aptose.com 		LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Dan Ferry, Managing Director
617-535-7746
Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Aptose BiosciencesAPS:CAAPTOBiotech Investing
APS:CA,APTO

AbbVie to Showcase Breadth of Neuroscience Portfolio and Pipeline at American Academy of Neurology 2022 Annual Meeting

-- AbbVie to present 30 abstracts demonstrating its leadership in neuroscience, including continued migraine treatment research across the spectrum of the disease, commitment to patients with advanced Parkinson's disease, and new studies in spasticity and cervical dystonia

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its neuroscience portfolio will be presented at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, to be held in Seattle from April 2-7 and virtually April 24-26.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol Myers Squibb's Application for Opdivo with Chemotherapy as Neoadjuvant Treatment for Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

If approved, the Opdivo regimen would be the first and only immunotherapy-based option authorized for use before surgery in patients with non-small cell lung cancer ( NSCLC) in the European Union

Application based on CheckMate -816, the only Phase 3 trial to demonstrate improved event-free survival and pathologic complete response with an immunotherapy-based combination in the neoadjuvant setting of NSCLC

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces $24 Million in Grants to Help End the HIV Epidemic for Everyone, Everywhere

Funding Will Reach Under-Resourced Communities Most Impacted by the HIV Epidemic and COVID-19 Pandemic –

Gilead Sciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced $24 million in grants to help reduce health disparities, improve access to quality healthcare, advance medical education and support local communities most impacted by the HIV epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic. The Zeroing In: Ending the HIV Epidemic program, will support 116 organizations in 41 countries. The funding recipients will focus on advancing at least one of three focus areas: Comprehensive HIV Innovation, Digital Health Innovation and Community Outreach and Education.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUPH INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - AUPH

-

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) resulting from allegations that Aurinia may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=3851 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 28, 2022 , Aurinia issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31 , 2021.  Among other items, Aurinia reported a year-over-year revenue decline and announced a lower-than-expected sales outlook for 2022.

On this news, Aurinia's stock price fell $3.94 per share, or 24%, to close at $12.30 per share on February 28, 2022 , damaging investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.  Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm , on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/ .

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/auph-investor-notice-rosen-a-top-ranked-law-firm-encourages-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-investors-with-losses-to-inquire-about-securities-class-action-investigation--auph-301511025.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES NEW OTEZLA DATA AT AAD CONGRESS 2022

New data further reinforces clinical benefit of Otezla in mild to moderate plaque psoriasis and in patients with palmoplantar pustulosis

Real-world evidence data being presented demonstrates continued burden of disease for patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces New Prescription Drug User Fee Act Goal Date for Reblozyl® Supplemental Biologics License Application

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review of the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt) for the treatment of anemia in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia to June 27, 2022. Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized through a global collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, following Merck's acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc. in November 2021.

A written response to an information request was determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment; therefore the Agency has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date by three months to provide time for a full review of the submission. The sBLA was based on safety and efficacy results from the pivotal Phase 2 BEYOND study evaluating Reblozyl plus best supportive care in adults with NTD beta thalassemia. There is an application (Type II variation) also under review by the European Medicines Agency.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×