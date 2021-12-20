Aptose Biosciences Inc. today announced its decision to discontinue further clinical development of APTO-253. The decision follows prioritization of the company’s other more advanced pipeline candidates, as well as an internal review of the product profile and performance to date of APTO-253, including a clinical hold placed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration. “We plan to enter the new year 2022 focused ...

APS:CA,APTO