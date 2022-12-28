Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aptose Biosciences to Present at Biotech Showcase 2023 Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the upcoming Biotech Showcase™ 2023 Conference on Tuesday, January 10 th 2023, at 10:00 a.m. PST in San Francisco, CA.

Conference Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Time: 10:00 a.m. PST
Location: Track Yosemite - C (Ballroom Level)
Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O'Farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Webcast: LINK

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website, www.aptose.com.

The Company also will be hosting institutional investor and partnering meetings at the LifeSci Advisors Corporate Access Event taking place in San Francisco on January 9-11, 2023. To schedule a meeting with Aptose, investors can request a meeting on the online system here .

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (formerly HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations 617-535-7746
201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
spietropaolo@aptose.com




