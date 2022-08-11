Life Science NewsInvesting News

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, August 15 th and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI .

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Applied UV's management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on August 16, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. Investors can access the live webcast via a link on Applied UV's web site or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2626/46351 . For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-888-506-0062 (for domestic calls), or +1-973-528-0011 (for international calls), passcode 660050. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Applied UV web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (for domestic calls) or +1-919-882-2331 (for international calls), replay passcode 46351.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
CEO/Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

Applied UVNasdaq:AUVI
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Grants Options

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 25th

European Q&A Session on August 26 th at 8:30am ET

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company is supplementing the ongoing development of our 4 kW Combined Heat and Power (" CHP ") fuel cell by developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets.

"A number of global pressures are driving rapid growth and accelerating the revenue potential of the generator market at a pace that exceeds the mass home market, and AFCP is ideally positioned to use our cost-effective alkaline technology to meet this growing demand," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "By leveraging our existing staff and resources in Belgium and Czech Republic, we anticipate being able to generate revenue earlier by selling our fuel cells into the burgeoning generator market."

Off-Grid and Back-up Generator Systems
In 2021, the global portable generator market had a value estimated at US$4.6 billion with that figure expected to grow to US$6.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 1 . AFCP is developing fuel cells of varying power output capacities to satisfy these off-grid and back-up generator markets, including fuel cell configurations with an expected stacked range between 40kW and 100kW generator systems. These configurations build on AFCP's current design for the 4kW CHP system, incorporating different membrane technology into larger fuel cells suitable for servicing the generator market.

Discussions with integrators are ongoing and AFCP will collaborate with them to gain access to assembly, sales, marketing, and maintenance capabilities for customers, with the goal of targeting systems that have a power capacity of between 40kW and 100kW with our alkaline fuel cell, including the following:

  • Cell towers / weather stations
  • Highways / rail monitoring
  • Rescue & military
  • Residential
  • Datacentre / hospital / industrial

Global players currently operating within the above segments provide diesel generators which feature a significant carbon footprint compared to the zero-emission alternative offered by AFCP's fuel cells.

Key Advantages of AFCP's Alkaline Technology
Alkaline fuel cell technology offers a number of meaningful advantages compared to other fuel cell types, including:

  • lower cost, as no precious metals are required, which enables affordable mass production;
  • operable with less pure "industrial" hydrogen that may contain up to 10 parts per million of carbon monoxide; a capability not shared by other fuel cell technologies;
  • functional at very low temperatures (-35°C); and
  • a less complex balance of plant.

Emerging Trends in the Off-Grid Generator Segment
The construction sector is a large market and accounts for 36% of global energy use and 38% of energy-related CO 2 emissions. This sector has a large demand for off-grid power generation that is currently being met by diesel power generators and aligns with the heavy transportation sector given both sectors use diesel fuel as the main energy carrier 2 .

As a result, there will be significant challenges adhering to future CO 2 and pollution regulations. For example, in April of 2022, the UK changed its legislation to restrict the use of tax free diesel in generators, which renders hydrogen powered generators as an interesting alternative both ecologically and economically. Across Europe and the UK, the power generation market shows annual sales of nearly 1 billion EUR, while globally that figure is estimated at 20 billion EUR. The market segment being targeted by AFCP represents 65% of this figure and the Company expects that demand for zero emission power generators will grow rapidly driven by the increasing emission restrictions 3 .

The growth potential of this new market is not limited to the sale of new generators; it also includes the replacement of installed generators that no longer meet stricter emission regulations. The anticipated installed base of old diesel generators is forecast between 15 and 20 billion EUR in Europe and the UK and 400 billion EUR world-wide 4 .

Diversification Lends Strength for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond
On June 20, 2022, the Company released an outlook for the second half of 2022, and AFCP's expansion into the back-up and off-grid generator markets is consistent with our drive to further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market globally. The Company's inclusion of fuel cells for the generator market enables AFCP to generate revenue in the near term while the distribution system for hydrogen to be delivered to homes continues to advance, supporting our long-term goal of providing micro-CHP Alkaline Fuel Cell Power systems to the market. Off-grid and back-up fuel cell generators can operate using tanks of hydrogen that are stored on site, thus eliminating the need for hydrogen to be distributed directly to local sites.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with the progress our team continues to make in 2022 despite operating in a challenging business environment. In addition to delivering revenue growth of approximately 13% in the quarter as compared to last year, we also had 5 new utilities join our user community during Q2," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "In addition to expanding our user community, we delivered a new milestone for converted orders from our sales pipeline for the first six months of a calendar year at $24.7 million, reflecting 44% growth year-over-year. We also set a new high-water mark for our Annualized Recurring Revenue1 which now stands at $9.0 million."

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Company reports record revenue with consistent gross margins~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ").

