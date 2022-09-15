Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically affirms that its pathogen killing technology SteriLumen's Airocide® and Lumicide are highly effective, differentiating solutions for addressing recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for cleaning and disinfecting settings that may be contaminated with Monkeypox and other orthopoxviruses.
In a recent publication, available here , the CDC provided considerations for disinfecting settings that may be contaminated with Monkeypox virus and highlighted the virus' sensitive to UV light, disinfectants and household cleaners in a tweet available here .
John F. Andrews Applied UV's CEO and Director stated, "As the only public, pure-play air and surface disinfection company, we are uniquely capable of capturing a significant portion of the emerging market opportunity affirmed by the CDC's recommendations. We have a growing list of business case uses for global, highly recognized customers such as Whole Foods, Del Monte, the Boston Red Sox, Opus One and Tru Infusion, across a diversity of vertical markets including healthcare, cannabis, correctional facilities, schools, wineries, dairy and food preservation that use our Airocide product suite and attest to its efficacy. The emergence of Monkeypox, which is an airborne and surface transmitted pathogen, presents an additional opportunity for us to apply our clinically-proven Airocide and Lumicide technologies to eradicate the virus from virtually any contaminated setting and reduce the risk of spread. Independent research has affirmed that orthopoxviruses, including Monkeypox, can survive in an environment for weeks or months and porous materials may harbor live viruses for longer periods of time. Airocide, which was developed for NASA and the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is more effective than ultra-violet (UV) solutions as it utilizes Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO) technology to completely trap and destroy any and all carbon-based airborne viruses by oxidation without any harmful by-products, and our patented Lumicide surface and drain UVC technology will destroy any surface related Monkeypox virus. We are encouraged by the CDC's proactive efforts to provide guidance on ways to clean, disinfect and reduce the risk of spread, and we look forward to applying our industry-leading solution to help keep people healthy and safe."
Airocide® System
The Airocide® System, originally developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, is an airborne pathogen killing technology that uses a patented combination of UVC and a proprietary, titanium dioxide based photocatalyst. Listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, the Airocide® technology is clinically proven and field tested to kill/remove/eliminate airborne pathogenic and non-pathogenic microorganisms, allergens, odors and harmful VOCs in a variety of applications and industries including healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wineries, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices and homes. Airocide® air purifiers are available at www.airocide.com .
About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/
Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.
