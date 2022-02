Overview

Back in 2001, the National Human Activity Pattern Survey by the United States Environmental Protection Agency already stated that Americans spend around 90 percent of their time indoors. Author and Stanford University Professor Wayne Ott studied this data from 12 western countries and concluded, “The finding that emerges is that we are basically an indoor species.”

Fast forward to 2020 and the world is hit by a pandemic caused by a highly transmissible, airborne virus that reinforces the need for safe and effective sanitizing solutions to protect facilities, employees and consumers.

Indoor air quality has become an even more important issue as world economies start the recovery process. In 2021, 39 scientists reiterated the need for a "paradigm shift" and called for improvements in, "how we view and address the transmission of respiratory infections to protect against unnecessary suffering and economic losses."

In addition to this, the global air purifier market size is set to grow exponentially. It was valued at USD 9.24 billion back in 2021 and is predicted to hit around USD 22.84 billion by 2030. According to Precedence Research, the immense demand for air purification and sterilization in the US will be driven by the commercial sector.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI, AUVIP) is poised to benefit from both increased awareness and commercial demand. The company is focused on innovating new products to combat infections with products covering both airborne particles and surface sterilization and designed for a variety of industries, including healthcare, hospitality and other commercial applications.

Applied UV has two subsidiaries: SteriLumen and Munnworks . SteriLumen has three fully developed and released products that are actively combating pathogens using Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO) and or advanced UVC sterilization technology. Munnworks, on the other hand, is a legacy company that is still active, however, it is focused on expertly designed backlit mirrors for high-end hospitality businesses.