Cites Endorsement by Former American Association of Cosmetology Schools (AACS) Board Member Tam Nguyen

New Market Opportunity with Approximately 950,000 Beauty Salons in the U.S.

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its Airocide™ by SteriLumen air purification solution was purchased and installed by Advance Beauty College at both of its campuses located in the state of California. The Airocide family of air purification solutions are listed as a FDA Class II Medical Device and were developed for use by NASA, a clear differentiator in air purification.

Advance Beauty College - For two generations, Advance Beauty College, one of the largest cosmetology schools in the state of California has gone on to graduate over 50,000 students solidifying their dominance in the nails industry and becoming the leading nails programs in the country. The curriculum also encompasses cosmetology, barbering, esthetics and teacher training. A pioneer in the industry, Advance Beauty College has been featured on Fox News, CNN, BBC America, and countless local and international publications. In addition to this national attention, Advance Beauty College has been the recipient of a myriad of awards honoring their leadership, innovation, and commitment to giving back to the community. Tam Nguyen, Advance Beauty College Chairman, was a former Board Member of the American Association of Cosmetology Schools and is a Lecturer and Chairman of The Board at Cal State Fullerton's Philanthropic Foundation.

Tam Nguyen, Chairman of Advance Beauty College stated, "For two generations and over 35 years, we have prioritized the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff. We are committed in doing what we can to protect those in our schools and the beauty salon industry. As a former board member of the American Association of Cosmetology Schools and current leader of a large cosmetology school, I can attest to the criticality of implementing solutions that maintain a healthy environment and enable our teaching facilities to remain open. We are proud to be using Applied UV's ‘best in class' Airocide air purification technology which was originally developed for use by NASA."

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director stated, "Our national school footprint continues with the addition of Advance Beauty College. Due to Advance Beauty College's national recognition, we believe their endorsement will help us expand our reach into the approximately 950,000 hair and nail salons in the cosmetology sector. We continue to aggressively pursue leaders in key business verticals and are proud to now include cosmetology schools and businesses to our every growing list of end user business cases. Like other consumer-oriented businesses, the cosmetology industry also faced untold economic hardships with many forced to close their doors due to the pandemic. Having Advance Beauty College incorporate the use of our Airocide™ air purification into both of their campuses in California is further testament to the product's proven effectiveness but also to the growing use of our air purification solutions to protect facilities, employees, and consumers from harmful airborne related pathogens. We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Tam and his entire organization."

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide ® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide ® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide ® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For additional Company Information:
Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

