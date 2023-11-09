Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top Defense Contractors by Market Cap (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Skyharbour Intersects Significant Uranium Mineralization in Inaugural Drill Program at the Russell Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan and Announces Plans for a Follow-Up Winter Drill Program

Pure Life Healthcare Management

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

NEO Battery Materials Korea Governmentally Certified as Innovative Growth Venture Enterprise

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Completion of First Triage Test Clinical Validation Study

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Blockmate Ventures

MATE:CA

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the outstanding assay results from the latest 39 drill holes, part of a comprehensive 147-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program. The total weighted average across 57 RC drill holes reported to date is 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The PCH Ionic Clay Project continues to showcase impressive distribution, width, and grades, underscoring its significant potential.

Summary:

  • Overall Grade:
    • Total weighted average of 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) across 57 RC drill holes reported to date, including:
      • 542 ppm or 0.054% Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO), and
      • 167 ppm or 0.017% Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (HREO).
  • Highest-Grade Intercepts:
    • PCH-RC-051 from 0 to 11m End of Hole (EOH):
      • 9,279 ppm or 0.93% TREO, and 2,138 ppm or 0.21% MREO, and 464 ppm or 0.046% HREO, including:
        • 14,166 ppm or 1.42 % TREO across 4m (from 3m to 7m ) with 3,217.05 ppm or 0.32% MREO, and 662 ppm or 0.066% HREO, and
        • 10,098 ppm or 1.01% TREO across 3m (from 8m to 11m EOH) with 2,483 ppm or 0.25% MREO and 550 ppm or 0.05% HREO.
    • PCH-RC-063 from 0 to 24m EOH
      • 27,189 ppm or 2.72% TREO, 6,293 ppm or 0.63% MREO, 1,369 ppm or 0.14% HREO, and 25,819 ppm or 2.59% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO). (Previously reported. See October 31, 2023 Press Release.)

"Appia has doubled the average depth of the mineralized zones to over 13 metres, and we now have a total weighted average of 2,287 ppm TREO across all reported drill holes each with significant magnet elements present," commented Stephen Burega, President. "With this set of results, we can see that the potential of Target IV in terms of distribution, grade, and thickness of mineralization is well beyond our initial expectations."

"Results from holes like PCH-RC-063 and PC-RC-051 with very high-grade mineralization further validate our understanding and excitement of the project's geology," commented Carlos Bastos, Geology Manager and Appia's Brazilian Qualified Person.

"It is very encouraging for Appia to see more high-grade results occurring within the Target IV area," stated Tom Drivas, CEO. "Appia will be working with SGS Geological Services to complete a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report and Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV over the coming months, capitalizing on the promising results we are getting from our recent drilling."

Appia will provide timely updates to shareholders and the general public as assay results are received from the remaining 90 RC, 106 Auger, and 1 diamond drill holes. The following tables exclude results from the pending 6 RC holes yet to be received by the Company — RC-PCH-053, 054, 057, 058, 061, and 062.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_93cfdbbef4fcd866_005.jpg

Chart #1 — PCH-RC-051 Drill Log

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_93cfdbbef4fcd866_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appia1_500.jpg

Table #1 — Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-001 to PCH-RC-017.
(Previously reported. See October 16, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appia1.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appiat2_550.jpg

Table #2 — Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-018 to PCH-RC-042.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appiat2.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appiat3_550.jpg

Table #3 — Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-043 to PCH-RC-063. (Hole PCH-RC-063 was previously reported. See October 31, 2023 Press Release — Click Here)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_appiat3.jpg

TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm]).HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).

For a full list of all assays released to date - PLEASE CLICK HERE

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_map1_550.jpg

Map #1 — Location of Reverse Circulation Drilling Program, PCH Project, Goias, Brazil

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/186737_map1.jpg

Table #4. For a full listing of drill hole collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S. Please click here.

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs within lateritic ionic adsorption clays and Niobium.

QA/QC

Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true widths. Each are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in higher average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has used its own control samples in each batch sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release — Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/186737

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SGS Geological Services (SGS) to prepare a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report on Appia's PCH Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project including a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on target IV.

This marks a significant step forward in the exploration and potential development of the PCH Project. PCH is located approximately 30 km (about 18.64 mi) from Iporá, Goya's State Brazil and is situated within a region well known for its significant mineral exploration potential, mining activity, and well-developed infrastructure. 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has completed a high-definition Lidar and Orthophoto survey across an area of 1,702.50 hectares which includes the Company's priority Ionic Clay Target IV project area. Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA (Metro) was engaged by Appia to complete the survey.

"Orthophotos are essential for the efficient management of our drill campaign as they provide high-resolution and accurate visual information with maximum detail," stated Fabricio Santos, Appia's Geophysics and Processes Manager. "Furthermore, LiDAR surveying provides a highly accurate contribution to terrain modeling, which is essential to ensure the accuracy of the geological model."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports Remarkable Drilling Results; Doubles Depth of Mineralized Zones at the PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") announce results from the first 17 drill holes out of 147 completed to date from the Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling campaign at its PCH Ionic Clay Project in Goiás State, Brazil. The results from the first 17 RC drill holes represent a significant doubling in average depth of mineralized zones to 13 metres with overall weighted average grades of 1,566 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) which is comparable to, or surpasses, other well-known international deposits.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") would like to clarify for the market that the Company is unaware of any information relating to the Company that would account for the significant volume of trading and drop in the price of the Company's shares that occurred on September 29, 2023.

Appia continues to focus its exploration activities both in Canada and Brazil, and will continue to deliver updates and results on a timely basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Provides Update on its Extensive Drilling Program at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Provides Update on its Extensive Drilling Program at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its ongoing drilling program to outline the extent of the mineralized zone at Target IV on its PCH Iconic Clay Project in Brazil. To date, the Company has processed and sent 2,255 samples for analysis, from both the Reverse Circulation (RC) and Auger drill programs, and expects to release results in the near future.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

November 09, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) announces that it intends to forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Conference Call and Webcast on November 6, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 12, 2023, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration and size of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 30, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Furthermore, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from raising gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 to gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,080,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS"), a company based out of Vienna, Austria, to provide exclusive consulting services in an effort to explore alternative growth options and realize the full potential for the Company, pursuant to a Consultancy Mandate Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by ACS under the Agreement, the Company will pay ACS a success fee calculated as a percentage of the transaction value of all monies or consideration received by the Company via candidates sourced and introduced to the Company by ACS, who successfully enter into an investment or purchase or other partnership agreement with the Company. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of one (1) year (the "Initial Term"), and both parties shall have the ability to extend the Initial Term by mutual consent for further one (1) year term extensions thereafter, contingent upon ACS's performance. If the parties do not exercise their mutual intention to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Submits Amended Record Ridge Permit Application

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. ("West High Yield" or the "Company") (TSXV:WHY) is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application and announces that it has submitted its amended permit application (the "Amended Application") for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") to the British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy (together, the "Ministries").

The Company held public open house meetings on May 17 and May 18, 2023 in the Rossland, British Columbia community located approximately ten kilometers from the proposed Project site in the Lower Columbia/Old Glory Area B Kootenay Region. Feedback from these meetings was thoughtfully considered by the Company, leading to amendments (the "Amendments") to its permit application, resulting in the Amended Application. These Amendments were presented and discussed at a meeting (the "MDRC Meeting") with the British Columbia Mines Development Review Committee (the "MDRC") that took place in Rossland on June 27, 2023, and were well received by Project stakeholders in attendance. The Company outlined numerous proposed Project mitigation strategies to address concerns and interests that had been expressed through its public engagement efforts, as previously announced by the Company in a press release dated July 4, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Multiple New 3D Modeling Deals

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Related News

Energy Investing

High-Grade Uranium Encountered in Nuclear Fuels' First Drill Program

Resource Investing

Mt Berghaus Tenement Granted

Lithium Investing

Drilling Underway at Large Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

Lithium Investing

Drill Rig Arrives at Black Mountain

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs Renewable Energy MOU for the Ta Khoa Project

×