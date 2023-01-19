Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium (CSE:API, OTCQX:APAAF) targets REEs and uranium in Saskatchewan and Ontario. The Alces Lake prospect in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Appia’s flagship operation, contains the highest-grade monazite REE occurrences in North America and is among the highest globally. Alces Lake and the company’s additional REE prospects will benefit greatly from the soon-to-be-established REE processing facility in Saskatchewan.

The presence of monazite-rich REE mineralization zones (Figure 1) at the Alces Lake property creates a significant opportunity for Appia, and additional monazite occurrences have been recently discovered in the area. Rare Earth Elements are not technically rare as they’re found in many rock types and geological environments, even trace amounts in most soil. However, it’s difficult to find deposits with high grades and substantial volumes, i.e., enough to mine economically, while also present in a mineral phase that can be processed.

Appia monazite-rich REE mineralization zones

Figure 1. Monazite-rich, rare earth element (REE) drill core from the Charles subzone of WRCB.

The presence of monazite-rich REE mineralization zones (Figure 1) at the Alces Lake property creates a significant opportunity for Appia, and additional monazite occurrences have been recently discovered in the area. Rare Earth Elements are not technically rare as they’re found in many rock types and geological environments, even trace amounts in most soil. However, it’s difficult to find deposits with high grades and substantial volumes, i.e., enough to mine economically, while also present in a mineral phase that can be processed.

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed President of the Company effective immediately. Stephen will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Appia moves forward with its continuing development of core rare earths and uranium assets in Canada.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles working internationally and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be closing the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering, announced on November 21, 2022, with the issuance of 1,980,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $990,000 and 409,300 working capital units (the "WC Units") (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $176,000. The Company has raised total gross proceeds of $3,666,000.

Each FT Share is priced at $0.50 and consists of one (1) common share. Each WC Unit is priced at $0.43 and consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued on the final closing entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.65 per Warrant Share until December 8, 2023.

Appia Announces Alces Lake 2022 Prospecting Program Discovers Massive Monazite at the West Limb Radiometric Anomaly Returning up to 36 wt.% TREO

Appia Announces Alces Lake 2022 Prospecting Program Discovers Massive Monazite at the West Limb Radiometric Anomaly Returning up to 36 wt.% TREO

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the receipt of assay results from the 2022 prospecting program at its wholly owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Highlights from the program include:

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing and First Closing

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing and First Closing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the offering of a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") at $0.50 per FT Share or up to 10,000,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") at $0.43 per WC Unit or a combination thereof to a maximum of up to 10,000,000 common shares and up to 10,000,000 WC Warrants (as defined below) (the "Offering"). The Company will be closing in the first tranche of the Offering with the issuance of 5,000,000 FT Shares for gross proceeds of $2.5 million. The Offering will remain open until the earlier of the sale of the remaining securities and December 22, 2022.

Appia Appoints Dr. Irvine R. Annesley as VP Exploration

Appia Appoints Dr. Irvine R. Annesley as VP Exploration

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") further to the Company's press release of September 6, 2022, Dr. Irvine R. Annesley has been appointed Vice-President Exploration for Appia, effective November 15, 2022. Dr. Annesley has served as a part-time technical advisor and consultant to the Company since 2016.

Dr. Annesley (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is former Professor (Emeritus status pending) in Economic (Mining and Mineral Exploration) Geology at École Nationale Supérieure de Géologie ("ENSG", Nancy, France) and also current Adjunct Professor in Geological Sciences at the University of Saskatchewan (Saskatoon, Canada).

RareX

$1.92M Refund For R&D Activities Undertaken By RareX

Australian sustainable rare earths company, RareX Limited (ASX: REE) (RareX or the Company), is pleased to report a $1.92 million refundable tax offset for eligible research and development (R&D) expenditure conducted at the Company’s Cummins Range Project during the 2021-22 financial year. The funds are expected to be available to the Company in the coming weeks as part of the 2021-22 tax return lodgement.

Eclipse Metals Ltd.

Eclipse Commences Trading On Germany’s Tradegate Exchange

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on Germany’s Tradegate Exchange under the ticker 9EU.

Ionic Rare Earths

Retention License 00007 Renewal Approved For Makuutu Western Zone

Review of 2022, Outlook for 2023

The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (“IonicRE” or “The Company”) (ASX: IXR) is pleased to advise that Retention Licence (RL) 00007, at its Makuutu Rare Earths Project (“Makuutu” or ‘the Project”) in Uganda, has been renewed for a further two years.

piles of rare earths

Rare Earths Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Rare Earths in 2023

Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Aclara Resources and E-Tech Resources. This article is not paid-for content.

Rare earths are key elements, and demand for this group of critical metals is expected to be strong in the coming decades as governments around the world take steps to meet energy transition targets.

Used in the high-strength magnets found in much of the latest technology, from smartphones to wind turbines to electric vehicles (EVs), rare earths will be an important focus for the resource sector well into the next decade as more countries in the west work to create supply chains that are less dependent on top producer China.

As 2023 begins, what is the rare earths forecast for the year ahead? The Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts in the space to find out. Read on to learn what they had to say.

all periodic table symbols for rare earths elements

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2023

Rare earths are essential in a wide variety of today’s technologies, from smartphone cameras to defense systems.

The group of critical metals, which includes neodymium and praseodymium, has also seen increasing demand from the electric vehicle industry. “The simplest engineering solution for a drive train on an electric vehicle is to use a permanent magnet synchronous motor, and those permanent magnets are made of rare earth elements (REEs),” Jon Hykawy of Stormcrow Capital explained to the Investing News Network. "So as that trend continues, I expect the prices to remain high."

China is by far the world’s top producer of rare earths and holds the largest rare earths reserves. The country’s monopoly on the rare earths market has led other nations such as the US, Canada and Australia to incentivize rare earths mining, processing and the production of value-added REE products outside of China in order to bolster their own supply chains.

Eclipse Metals Ltd.

Eclipse Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX: EPM) (Eclipse or the Company) is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker [FSE: 9EU].

