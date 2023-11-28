Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

When Will Silver Go Up?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Empowering Cybersecurity Excellence: Integrated Cyber Expands Sales Team to Strengthen Protection for Businesses

NorthStar Gaming Announces Plans to Launch Betting Platform Canada-Wide

Helium Evolution Announces Participation in Upcoming Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

MTM Secures $1 Million

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 PPM or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that, further to the press release issued earlier today, the total area shown for Target IV has been updated to 193 hectares, and the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release). The Press Release issued earlier today erroneously listed the total area shown for Target IV as 1,702 hectares, rather than 193 hectares.

Highlights:

  • High-Grade SW Extension Zone:

    • 10 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes with a total weighted average of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), including:

      • 1,744 ppm or 0.17% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), and 416 ppm or 0.04% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO); 7,162 ppm or 0.71% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO)

      • The SW Extension Zone currently spans approximately 0.5 km2 with average hole depths of 19 metres - all open at depth.

  • Highest-Grade RC and Auger (AH) Intercepts:

    • PCH-RC-067 from 0 to 11m EOH:

      • 24,309 ppm or 2.43 % TREO, 5,717 ppm or 0.57% MREO, 1,452 ppm or 0.15% HREO, and 22,857 ppm or 2.29% LREO.

    • PCH-RC-066 from 0 to 13m EOH:

      • 12,858 ppm or 1.29% TREO, 2,789 ppm or 0.28% MREO, 524 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 12,334 ppm or 1.23% LREO.

    • PCH-RC-063 from 0 to 24m EOH:

      • 27,188 ppm or 2.72% TREO, 6,293 ppm or 0.63% MREO, 1,369 ppm or 0.14% HREO, and 25,819 ppm or 2.59% LREO.

    • 2 AH holes have a total weighted average of 10,249 ppm or 1.02% TREO, including:

      • PCH-AH-29 from 0 to 7m EOH:

        • 4,122 ppm or 0.41% TREO, 1,066 ppm or 0.11% MREO, 361 ppm or 0.04% HREO, and 3,762 ppm or 0.38% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO).

      • PCH-AH-30 from 0 to 7m EOH:

        • 16,375 ppm or 1.64% TREO, 2,955 ppm or 0.30% MREO, 457 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 15,918 ppm or 1.59% Light Rare Earth Oxides (LREO).

"We believe that the high-grade nature of the SW Extension Zone, which contains Magnet Rare Earth Oxides sample values of up to 13,212 ppm or 1.32%, places this discovery on a global stage. The fact that all of these holes are still open at depth creates an opportunity to discover additional mineralization at depth," stated Tom Drivas, CEO.

"Appia's work with exploratory auger drilling has delivered compelling results, particularly when the 2023 auger holes PCH-AH-29 and PCH-AH-30 are included, which returned a total weighted average of over 10,000 ppm or +1% TREO over 7m of depth," noted Stephen Burega, President, "Follow-up RC drilling successfully expanded the overall total depth of the high-grade mineralization to an average of approximately 19 metres across this zone, and we've observed mineralization throughout the length of all RC and Auger holes. For instance, holes PCH-RC-063 with a total depth of 24m and PCH-RC-067 with a total depth of 11m, each yielded grades exceeding 24,000 ppm or 2.4% TREO and over 5,000 ppm or 0.5% MREO at the bottom of each drill hole."

The lateral extension and the depth of the SW Extension high-grade zone has not been fully tested, and the Company eagerly awaits results from the remaining 7 RC holes drilled within this new zone, in addition to the numerous RC drill holes to the south located outside of the Target IV boundary. Target IV encompasses 193 hectares, with the Southwest extension zone occupying about 50 hectares. In total, the PCH project spans 17,551 hectares across 10 claims.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_001.jpg
 
Map #1 - Map of RC and Auger drilling locations at the high-grade SW extension zone.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_001full.jpg 
 

REVERSE CIRCULATION AND AUGER HOLE COMPOSITE (ASSAY IN PPM, BY SGS LAB)
Total depthPCH-RC-017PCH-RC-018PCH-RC-039PCH-RC-040PCH-RC-063PCH-RC-064PCH-RC-065PCH-RC-066PCH-RC-067PCH-RC-068PCH-AH-029PCH-AH-030
TREO1,549.61 1,676.84 2,163.973,900.0327,188.70 2,388.26 2,023.14 12,857.6224,308.972,840.66 4,122.37 16,374.88
MREO312.58 362.95 508.42883.956,293.19 523.79 466.63 2,788.805,717.47688.93 1,065.97 2,954.46
HREO109.90 112.13 137.18229.031,369.46 161.29 166.32 524.081,452.30185.43 360.54 456.82
LREO1,439.71 1,564.71 2,026.793,671.0025,819.24 2,226.97 1,856.81 12,333.5422,856.672,655.233761.8355 15,918.07
 
Magnet -MREO
 
Total depth0-9m (EOH)0-18m (EOH)0-27m (EOH) 0 - 15m (EOH)0-24m (EOH)0-16m (EOH)0-22m (EOH) 0 - 13m (EOH) 0 - 11m (EOH)0-33m (EOH)0-7m (EOH)0-7m (EOH)
Nd2O3197.72 233.85 337.41582.014,511.49 337.13 295.04 1,952.894,032.79464.44689.29 2,018.79
Pr2O360.31 71.77 98.40179.671,026.18 105.97 89.35 552.87935.84131.38189.48 668.72
Sm2O332.68 36.50 48.4883.43524.14 49.36 48.61 207.84469.3661.78123.43 209.44
Dy2O318.70 17.59 20.2332.57191.04 26.72 28.51 62.17236.9826.4953.20 47.39
TbO33.18 3.24 3.916.2740.33 4.61 5.12 13.0442.504.8410.57 10.13
MREO312.58 362.95 508.42 883.956,293.19 523.79 466.63 2,788.805,717.47688.931,065.97 2,954.46
 
Heavy - HREO
 
Total depth0-9m (EOH)0-18m (EOH)0-27m (EOH) 0 - 15m (EOH)0-24m (EOH)0-16m (EOH)0-22m (EOH) 0 - 13m (EOH) 0 - 11m (EOH)0-33m (EOH)0-7m (EOH)0-7m (EOH)
Sm2O332.6836.5048.4883.43524.1449.3648.61207.84469.3661.78123.43 209.44
Eu2O37.308.5711.2120.96133.0413.4814.5049.01125.4616.2831.96 46.95
Gd2O324.3926.3031.5253.97332.0536.6940.15121.62329.0541.1585.26 100.49
TbO33.183.243.916.2740.334.615.1213.0442.504.8410.57 10.13
Dy2O318.7017.5920.2332.57191.0426.7228.5162.17236.9826.4953.20 47.39
Ho2O33.262.933.365.2230.734.674.8810.7743.464.899.04 7.34
Er2O39.437.948.7013.1369.6912.5712.8529.10110.4113.8223.79 18.07
Tm2O31.231.001.061.567.331.591.543.7813.561.852.91 2.10
Yb2O38.517.007.5910.4036.7910.249.0223.4872.8912.5418.14 13.22
Lu2O31.231.071.111.514.311.361.143.268.641.782.23 1.70
HREO109.90112.13137.18229.031,369.46161.29166.32524.081,452.30185.43360.54 456.82
 
Light -LREO
 
Total depth0-9m (EOH)0-18m (EOH)0-27m (EOH) 0 - 24m (EOH)0-24m (EOH)0-16m (EOH)0-22m (EOH) 0 - 13m (EOH) 0 - 11m (EOH)0-33m (EOH)0-7m (EOH)0-7m (EOH)
La2O3406.30427.54587.201,046.299,004.33705.08553.753,870.807,837.68724.34977.035,063.70
CeO2775.38831.541,003.791,863.0311,277.231,078.79918.685,956.9910,050.361,335.071,906.048,166.86
Pr2O360.3171.7798.40179.671,026.18105.9789.35552.87935.84131.38189.48668.72
Nd2O3197.72233.85337.41582.014,511.49337.13295.041,952.894,032.79464.44689.292,018.79
LREO1,439.711,564.712,026.793,671.0025,819.242,226.971,856.8112,333.5422,856.672,655.233,761.8415,918.07

 

Table #1 - Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC and Auger samples from high-grade SW Extension zone. For full assay results please click here for RC and click here for Auger.

TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm]).HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).

 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_002.jpg
 
Chart #1 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-063.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_002full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_003.jpg
 
Chart #2 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-066.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_003full.jpg
 

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_004.jpg
 
Chart #3 - Denotes the Drill Log from CH -RC-067.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/188997_e664042904522b07_004full.jpg
 

Table #2 - PCH Target IV Reverse Circulation and Auger collar details - SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S - Click Here

Appia has previously provided details on a total of 57 RC drill holes, showcasing an extraordinary overall total weighted average grade of 2,287 ppm TREO, (see press release dated November 9, 2023). The Company will provide timely updates to investors as assay results are received from the remaining 85 RC, 128 Auger, and 1 diamond drill holes which are located both within Target IV and from various extension zones outside of the main Target IV zone.

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential forhigh-grade REEs and Niobium mineral resources within the lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

QA/QC

Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are vertical and reported intervals are true thicknesses. Each are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has included its own control samples in each sample batch sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analytical methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 138.0 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/188997

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & UraniumAPI:CCCSE:APICritical Metals Investing
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Discovers an Unprecedented High-Grade Mineralized Zone: Total Weighted Average Grade of 7,578 ppm or 0.76% Total Rare Earth Oxide Across 10 Reverse Circulation Drill Holes at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the further delineation of the SW Extension Zone, a significant high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) mineralized zone located in the Southwest (SW) corner of the Target IV zone. This discovery spans an area of over 1,000 metres by 500 metres, with an average thickness of approximately 19 metres, and builds on the previously announced remarkable PCH-RC-63 results. (See Oct. 31st, 2023 Press Release)

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Re-Evaluates Potential of Its Elliot Lake Uranium Deposits in View of Increased Uranium Prices, Confirmation of Significant Rare Earth Mineralization and Bulk Mining Potential

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that the Company is revisiting its large uranium-rare earths deposits located at Elliot Lake, Ontario to examine the impact of increased uranium prices and confirmation of significant rare element ("REE") mineralization. The Company will also evaluate the cost-saving potential of bulk mining the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones.

In 2007-08 and 2012, Appia completed drill programs to confirm mineralization detailed in historical resource estimates for the Teasdale Lake and Banana Lake Zones. Following the drill program, Appia engaged consulting firm Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited (WGM) to provide an updated NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the two zones.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports New Assay Results Increasing the Total Weighted Average to 2,287 PPM TREO Across 57 RC Drill Holes at its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the outstanding assay results from the latest 39 drill holes, part of a comprehensive 147-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program. The total weighted average across 57 RC drill holes reported to date is 2,287 parts per million (PPM) or 0.23% Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO). The PCH Ionic Clay Project continues to showcase impressive distribution, width, and grades, underscoring its significant potential.

Summary:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Engages SGS Geological Services to Complete a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on Target IV and an NI 43-101 Technical Report on Its PCH Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has engaged SGS Geological Services (SGS) to prepare a comprehensive NI 43-101 technical report on Appia's PCH Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project including a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on target IV.

This marks a significant step forward in the exploration and potential development of the PCH Project. PCH is located approximately 30 km (about 18.64 mi) from Iporá, Goya's State Brazil and is situated within a region well known for its significant mineral exploration potential, mining activity, and well-developed infrastructure. 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres Of Mineralization Averaging 27,188 ppm or 2.72% Total Rare Earth Oxides From Surface

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking discovery of an exceptional high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) intersection extending the known area of Target IV. Hole PCH-RC-063 contains unique high grades and depth of mineralization, spanning an impressive 24 metres from top to bottom, and remains open at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

November 09, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) announces that it intends to forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2023 Results, Including Net Income, Continued Significant Increase in Working Capital, Profitable Uranium Sales, and Continued Progress on Development of Uranium Mines and Rare Earth Separation Capabilities

Conference Call and Webcast on November 6, 2023

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023, it has closed the second tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

The Closing consisted of the issuance of 1,277,956 Units for gross proceeds of $293,929.88. The Units were issued at a price of $0.23 per Unit, and each Unit consists of one (1) Common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant, together with CAD$0.35, entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional Common Share until November 2, 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Completes Lidar and Orthophoto Survey over PCH Ionic Clay Target IV Project Area, Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has completed a high-definition Lidar and Orthophoto survey across an area of 1,702.50 hectares which includes the Company's priority Ionic Clay Target IV project area. Metro Cúbico Engenharia LTDA (Metro) was engaged by Appia to complete the survey.

"Orthophotos are essential for the efficient management of our drill campaign as they provide high-resolution and accurate visual information with maximum detail," stated Fabricio Santos, Appia's Geophysics and Processes Manager. "Furthermore, LiDAR surveying provides a highly accurate contribution to terrain modeling, which is essential to ensure the accuracy of the geological model."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension and Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated September 13, 2023, September 26, 2023 and October 12, 2023, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the duration and size of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing of all final documentation in respect of the Offering has been extended from October 30, 2023, to November 29, 2023. Furthermore, the Company has increased the size of the Offering from raising gross proceeds of up to CAD$900,000 to gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,080,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Terms of Consultancy Mandate Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged ACS Moschner & Co GmbH ("ACS"), a company based out of Vienna, Austria, to provide exclusive consulting services in an effort to explore alternative growth options and realize the full potential for the Company, pursuant to a Consultancy Mandate Agreement (the "Agreement") in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For the provision of service rendered by ACS under the Agreement, the Company will pay ACS a success fee calculated as a percentage of the transaction value of all monies or consideration received by the Company via candidates sourced and introduced to the Company by ACS, who successfully enter into an investment or purchase or other partnership agreement with the Company. The Agreement will be in effect for a period of one (1) year (the "Initial Term"), and both parties shall have the ability to extend the Initial Term by mutual consent for further one (1) year term extensions thereafter, contingent upon ACS's performance. If the parties do not exercise their mutual intention to extend the Agreement after expiration of the Initial Term, the Agreement terminates.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

Aura Plans to Significantly Expand the Tiris Project into a Potentially World Class Uranium Province with a 13,000km Tenure Application

Related News

Copper Investing

TNC Intersects 69.95m @ 1.91% Cu and 16.75m @ 5.30% Cu at Vero Resource, Mt Oxide

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston South Lithium Project Review Confirms High Prospectivity

Lithium Investing

Phase 2 HMW Offtake Process Advances

Uranium Investing

Aura Plans to Significantly Expand the Tiris Project into a Potentially World Class Uranium Province with a 13,000km Tenure Application

Resource Investing

New LCT Pegmatite Targets Identified at Yalgoo Lithium Project

rare earth investing

Makuutu Land Access Agreement Verification Completed by DGSM for Stage 1 Mining License Application

Lithium Investing

Assays up to 4.2% Li2O Confirm New Spodumene Pegmatites at Lake Johnston

×