Linius Technologies Limited

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2024

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Reporting period

Report for the current period is for the year ended 30 June 2024.

Prior corresponding period information is for the year ended 30 June 2023.

Results for announcement to the market

Dividends

No dividends were paid or declared during the financial period and it is not proposed to pay dividends.

No dividends have previously been declared or paid in prior financial periods and there are no dividend reinvestment plans in place.

Details of entities over which control has been gained during the period

None.

Details of entities over which control has been lost during the period

None.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×