Announces Extension for Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes

Announces Extension for Closing of Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Canadian North" or the "Company") (TSXV:CNRI,OTC:CNRSF)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces that further to the Company's News Release issued August 26, 2026 announcing the Private Placement of Convertible Promissory Notes, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for an extension of the filing deadline with the Exchange from October 10, 2026 to November 9, 2026.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kaihui Yang
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 905-565-5968 ext 260
Email: info@cnresources.com

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



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