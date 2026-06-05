Anika Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global leader in the osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions spaces focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced that on June 1, 2026, Anika granted restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering an aggregate of 3,360 shares of common stock to one newly hired non-executive employee. The grant was made pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, was approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation of authority by the board of directors, and, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), was made as a material inducement to the grantee's acceptance of employment with Anika as a component of the grantee's employment compensation.

The RSUs will vest in three equal installments on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Anika through the relevant vesting date.

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the equity award agreement approved by Anika. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Anika Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan, as amended, which was not subject to stockholder approval.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our sole focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com


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