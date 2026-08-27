Amplify ETFs Marks a Decade of Growth and Innovation with NYSE Opening Bell

Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of breakthrough ETF solutions, will ring the Opening Bell today at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), marking the firm's 10-year anniversary and celebrating the recent launch of the Amplify Top 10™ ETF suite.
Since launching its first ETF in 2016, Amplify has built its business around identifying compelling investment opportunities and creating differentiated strategies to access them. Over the past decade, that approach has helped Amplify deliver a diverse set of ETFs for investors seeking growth, income and risk-managed strategies, with more than $20 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026.
Along the way, Amplify has been an early mover in categories ranging from blockchain exposure and cybersecurity to option income and emerging technologies. Today, the firm offers established strategies including the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO), Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) and Amplify Blockchain Technology ETF (BLOK), while continuing to develop new approaches around dynamic markets and investor needs.
That entrepreneurial approach continues with the Amplify Top 10™ Quantum ETF (XQBT), Amplify Top 10™ Space ETF (XWNG), Amplify Top 10™ Robotics ETF (ROBX) and Amplify Top 10™ Asia Memory ETF (AHBM), all of which launched on Aug. 19. The suite is designed to provide concentrated exposure to approximately 10 high-conviction companies within each theme, including quantum computing, space, robotics and Asian memory semiconductors. XQBT, XWNG, ROBX and AHBM are sub-advised by Samsung Asset Management.
"Entrepreneurial thinking has been part of Amplify's DNA from the beginning, from recognizing emerging investment themes to finding new ways to approach more established parts of the market," said Christian Magoon, founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. "The Top 10™ suite carries that mindset forward, concentrating on high-conviction companies we believe are helping shape the future of transformative areas of the market. It's a strong example of the kind of innovation we want to carry into Amplify's next decade."
"Ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a special way to commemorate Amplify's 10-year anniversary and celebrate this milestone with the people who make it possible," said William Belden, President of Amplify ETFs.
The Opening Bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time / 8:30 a.m. Central time on NYSE TV.
Learn More:
- Amplify Top 10™ Quantum ETF (XQBT)
- Amplify Top 10™ Space ETF (XWNG)
- Amplify Top 10™ Robotics ETF (ROBX)
- Amplify Top 10™ Asia Memory ETF (AHBM)
- Explore the Amplify Top 10™ ETF Suite
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has more than $20 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/2026). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com.
Sales Contact:
Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837
info@amplifyetfs.com
Media Contact:
Gregory for Amplify ETFs
Kerry Davis
610-228-2098
amplifyetfs@gregoryagency.com
Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk and possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee the investment strategy will be successful. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. There can be no assurance that the Funds' investment objective will be achieved. The Funds are newly formed and have a limited history of operations. The Funds are non-diversified, invest in a limited number of issuers, and may be more volatile than diversified funds. Because the Funds concentrate in specific sectors, themes, or industries, they may be more sensitive to market, economic, regulatory, and company-specific risks. Investments in equity securities are subject to market risk, and thematic strategies may be affected by changes in technology, competition, innovation, and investor sentiment. In addition, certain Funds may have exposure to emerging technologies or international markets, which can involve additional risks such as liquidity constraints, higher volatility, and political or currency-related risks.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC